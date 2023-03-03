What is inventory management?

Periodic inventory management

The periodic inventory system is a method of inventory valuation for financial reporting purposes in which a physical inventory count is performed at specific intervals. This accounting method takes inventory at the beginning of a period, adds new inventory purchases during the period and deducts ending inventory to derive the cost of goods sold (COGS).



Bar code inventory management

Businesses use bar code inventory management systems to assign a number to each product they sell. They can associate several data points to the number, including the supplier, product dimensions, weight and even variable data, such as how many are in stock.



RFID inventory management

RFID, or radio frequency identification, is a system that wirelessly transmits the identity of a product in the form of a unique serial number. It tracks items and provides detailed product information. The warehouse management system based on RFID can improve efficiency, increase inventory visibility and ensure the rapid self-recording of receiving and delivery.