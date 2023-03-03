What is inventory management?

Inventory management, a critical element of the supply chain, is tracking inventory from manufacturers to warehouses and from these facilities to the point of sale. Inventory management aims to have the right products in the right place at the right time.
Inventory management requires inventory visibility, knowing when to order, how much to order and where to store stock. Multichannel order fulfillment operations typically have inventory spread across many places throughout the supply chain. Businesses need an accurate view of inventory to guarantee fulfillment of customer orders, reduce shipment turnaround times and minimize stockouts, oversells and markdowns.
Take a look at the trends shaping the world of sustainable business and the insights that can help drive transformation.
Register for the guide to the EU's CSRD
The basic steps of inventory management include:
Inventory can be a company’s most important asset. Inventory management is where all the elements of the supply chain converge. Too little inventory when and where it's needed can create unhappy customers. But a large inventory has its own liabilities, the cost to store and insure it, and the risk of spoilage, theft and damage. Companies with complex supply chains and manufacturing processes must find the right balance between having too much inventory on hand or not enough.
Periodic inventory management
The periodic inventory system is a method of inventory valuation for financial reporting purposes in which a physical inventory count is performed at specific intervals. This accounting method takes inventory at the beginning of a period, adds new inventory purchases during the period and deducts ending inventory to derive the cost of goods sold (COGS).
Bar code inventory management
Businesses use bar code inventory management systems to assign a number to each product they sell. They can associate several data points to the number, including the supplier, product dimensions, weight and even variable data, such as how many are in stock.
RFID inventory management
RFID, or radio frequency identification, is a system that wirelessly transmits the identity of a product in the form of a unique serial number. It tracks items and provides detailed product information. The warehouse management system based on RFID can improve efficiency, increase inventory visibility and ensure the rapid self-recording of receiving and delivery.
Know exactly where inventory is across the supply chain.
Customize pricing, send quotes, track orders and manage returns.
Move the product to where it's most valuable.
Evaluate patterns in processes to forecast future demand and sales.
Create and manage purchase orders.
Automate shipping to reduce errors such as late deliveries or delivering incorrect packages.
Spreadsheets, hand-counted stock levels and manual order placement have largely been replaced by advanced inventory tracking software. An inventory management system can simplify the process of ordering, storing and using inventory by automating end-to-end production, business management, demand forecasting and accounting.
Globalization, technology and empowered consumers are changing the way businesses manage inventory. Supply chain operators will use technologies that provide significant insights into how supply chain performance can be improved. They’ll anticipate anomalies in logistics costs and performance before they occur and have insights into where automation can deliver significant scale advantages.
In the future, these technologies will continue to transform inventory management:
Intelligent, self-correcting AI will make inventory monitoring more accurate and reduce material waste.
Data from IoT sensors will provide insight into inventory location and status.
Disparate parties will be connected through a unified and immutable record of all transactions.
Supply chains will master inventory visibility with improved demand forecasting and automation.
Unprecedented computational power will solve previously unsolvable problems.
Optimize your business operations to enhance customer shopping experiences and prevent inventory stockout and overselling. Gain the real-time inventory visibility you need to manage profitable and scalable omnichannel experiences.
Enhance shopper experiences from discovery to delivery. Preserve brand trust by providing shoppers with greater certainty, choice and transparency across their buying journey.
Accelerate transformation by simplifying technology integrations to deliver omnichannel order fulfillment processes such as real-time inventory and warehouse management, curbside pickup, buy online pickup in store (BOPIS) and ship from store (SFS).
Apply the power of AI to digital supply chain transformation. Improve supply network resiliency and sustainability, increase agility and accelerate time-to-value through actionable insights, smarter workflows and intelligent automation.
Uncover a clearer, more accurate view of your inventory and make informed decisions that help improve margins, increase service levels and minimize unplanned downtime.
The modern digital consumer is increasingly demanding and will abandon retailers that do not meet their expectations.
Today’s customers expect retailers to provide early, accurate and reliable order and delivery promises to shoppers. What happens if retailers don’t meet these promises?
A resilient supply chain must be able to see what is happening (visibility), quickly analyze those events/data (intelligence) and respond appropriately (agility).
IBM Sterling Order Management membantu Anda mengirimkan pesanan yang sempurna dengan solusi pemenuhan pesanan omnichannel lengkap yang dibangun untuk keberlanjutan. Gabungkan semua saluran penjualan Anda ke dalam satu platform pemenuhan yang membantu Anda melacak tingkat inventaris secara akurat, mengoordinasikan logistik pihak ketiga, mengatur pesanan pelanggan, opsi pengiriman, dan manajemen pengembalian, sekaligus mengurangi biaya pengiriman.