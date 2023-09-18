What is single pane of glass?

Organizations need simple ways to view complex data in real time to make informed decisions, especially in environments with increasing operational complexity. A single pane of glass solution provides an opportunity to automate the collection, aggregation, and distribution of information so organizations can make quick decisions with confidence.

This all-in-one view helps various business units and functions within an organization drive stronger performance and achieve better outcomes. It provides a central hub where IT teams can monitor and maintain internet of things (IoT) devices, and it supplies a centralized source of truth valuable in keeping partners, suppliers and customers informed regarding important information.

IT operations management: Modern organizations increasingly use SaaS solutions, IoT devices and complex code bases, which increases the possibility of an issue occurring that can have broader effects on the organization’s infrastructure.1 Therefore, SPOG is an important tool to ensure uptime. A single pane of glass view of IT services helps ensure that organizations identify incidents or problems early on, so they can address them before they create more significant problems for end users.

Performance availability and user experience: A single pane of glass tool can be used to aggregate application performance and utilization metrics like uptime, latency, churn rate and CPU usage that help an organization gauge how well their applications are serving end users. With this information, IT and DevOps teams can find ways to boost performance, make more efficient use of their IT resources, ensure SLAs are met, and ultimately improve end user satisfaction.



Business and marketing intelligence: Organizations collect significant data about their customers from many different locations and services, including newsletters, social media apps such as Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, and website and webinar registrations. A single pane of glass enables sales reps to see pertinent information about existing customers and prospects, like the last time they’ve been contacted, and which pieces of business content published by the organization that they’ve accessed, all in one place.

Creating a single pane of glass view provides actionable insights on customers, enabling organizations to better understand customer needs, and where and how they like to receive information. Organizations can use this data to better serve existing customers and to close new deals with prospects.



Supply chain management: The supply chain is a complicated, interdependent ecosystem where various partners need to collaborate in real time, and each link in the chain needs to know where raw materials and finished goods are along the shipping route. A single pane of glass view helps maintain efficiency throughout a supply chain, so goods make it to their final destinations and end users on time.

Network management: Organizations increasingly rely on a mix of data centers, networking equipment, devices and other technologies to keep their IT operations running smoothly, avoid connectivity issues and serve end users. Given the increasingly distributed nature of IT environments, it’s important to have a comprehensive view of network information in order to properly assess and optimize network performance and health and resource utilization.

Cybersecurity: A single pane of glass view for cybersecurity can help organizations identify threats such as breaches, outdated software or certificates or suspicious changes in traffic, and share data internally to discuss remediation plans. SPOG helps avoid costly disruptions to an organization’s services, negative reputational issues from data breaches and costly fines stemming from compliance failures.