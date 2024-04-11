IBM Resource Access Control Facility (RACF®) for z/OS® enables the protection of your mainframe resources by making access control decisions through resource managers. Granting access to only authorized users keeps your data safe and secure.
RACF authenticates users with either a password, password phrase, digital certificate, Kerberos ticket, or a PassTicket.
RACF retains information about your users, resources and access authorities in its database. This database determines access to protected mainframe system resources based on your security policy.
RACF has logging and reporting functions that identify users who attempt to access the resource, either successfully or unsuccessfully, allowing you to detect possible security exposures or threats.
