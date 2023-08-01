SAP HANA server solutions

The key to IT efficiency and business continuity is a platform that integrates with your current infrastructure while simultaneously optimizing it. SAP HANA servers and storage – from classic SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA – let you maintain the reliability and flexibility required for your hybrid cloud.
Dynamically accommodate changes to your SAP HANA platform resources depending on changes to your business needs.
Optimize processor utilization with shared pool support for your production SAP HANA database.
Reduce planned downtime with Virtual Persistent Memory that gets your infrastructure up and running faster.
IBM and SAP work together to design and build custom solutions to address your specific business needs—from SAP S/4HANA migration and application management to predictive value chains.
Accelerate your enterprise server hardware with a future-forward infrastructure.
Bring new levels of flexibility and resiliency to your SAP HANA storage infrastructure with hybrid cloud-enabled storage solutions.