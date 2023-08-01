SAP HANA server solutions

Overview

Solutions for SAP HANA

The key to IT efficiency and business continuity is a platform that integrates with your current infrastructure while simultaneously optimizing it. SAP HANA servers and storage – from classic SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA – let you maintain the reliability and flexibility required for your hybrid cloud.

Benefits

Provision faster

Dynamically accommodate changes to your SAP HANA platform resources depending on changes to your business needs.
Scale affordably

Optimize processor utilization with shared pool support for your production SAP HANA database.
Maximize uptime

Reduce planned downtime with Virtual Persistent Memory that gets your infrastructure up and running faster.

Solutions

SAP HANA case studies

Man Looking at an Audi Convertible
Audi AG
“When we started our transformation journey with SAP HANA, we teamed up with IBM and SAP to develop best practices for the IBM Power Systems platform and facilitate the certification of this solution architecture. From our first proof of concept until today, we have benefited enormously from the optimized and fine-tuned configuration of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications.”
Young family shopping for microwave in appliance store
Electrolux
Home appliance specialist Electrolux moved its mission-critical SAP HANA® solutions to high-performance IBM® Power® Systems and IBM FlashSystem® storage and saw a 30% reduction in costs.
Closeup front view of male and female early 30's engineers at a factory plant standing next to a control panel of the production machine. the woman is explaining the inexperienced worker how to operate it.
Ecogas
Ecogas deploys SAP HANA 2.0 in a hybrid environment based on IBM Power10 servers, extending high-quality digital services to over one million people “Moving to SAP HANA 2.0 on IBM Power10 played a key role in allowing Ecogas to maintain high service levels throughout the pandemic. In fact, around 80% of our customers now use digital channels as their primary touchpoint—all enabled by our IBM and SAP solutions.” Pablo Contreras Infrastructure and Telecommunications Leader, Ecogas
Millennials Grocery Shopping Grocery shop worker putting items on the shelves.
Mondi Group
In partnership with IBM, Mondi converted 40 factories across 15 countries to the SAP S/4Hana platform - “and the move went perfectly” according to the CIO.
View Of People In City
rku.it
Learn how cloud provider rku.it and IBM Business Partner® CANCOM SE enable digital transformation across Germany with IBM Power and SAP S4/HANA.

