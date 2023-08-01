The key to IT efficiency and business continuity is a platform that integrates with your current infrastructure while simultaneously optimizing it. IBM® Power® servers let you maintain the reliability and flexibility required for your hybrid cloud.
Why IBM Power for SAP HANA infographic (PDF, 28.5 MB)
New entry configuration for SAP HANA on IBM Power L1022
Organizations big and small need reliability and security when running their SAP HANA workloads. While IBM’s reliability and security may not surprise you, its sample pricing might.
Dynamically accommodate changes to your SAP HANA platform resources, depending on changes to your business needs.
Optimize processor utilization with shared-pool support for your production SAP HANA database.
Reduce planned downtime with Virtual Persistent Memory that gets your infrastructure up and running faster.
With the IBM Power L1022 server, you get a flexible, two-socket, 2U Power10 processor-based server system that’s optimized for running your Linux®-based workloads, such as SAP HANA.
Advanced recovery, diagnostic capabilities and an open memory interface (OMI) make the IBM Power L1024 one of the most reliable server platforms for maximizing uptime of your SAP HANA deployments.
An agile, high-performance, four-socket system that’s ideal for SAP HANA hybrid cloud deployments—featuring built-in virtualization and flexible capacity
Industry-leading performance, scalability, resiliency and flexibility with the latest Power10 servers can help you meet all the needs of your data-intensive SAP workloads.
SAP customers can now enjoy the flexibility of IBM’s SAP-certified Infrastructure-as-a-Service Power Virtual Server environment to accelerate their migration.
Our SAP experts help you build and deliver a strategic business transformation plan using proven methodologies to create a roadmap that lowers costs, increases agility and improves results.
Bring new levels of flexibility and resiliency to your SAP HANA storage infrastructure with hybrid-cloud-enabled storage solutions.