SAP HANA workloads on IBM Power

Discover how IBM Power servers can help simplify and accelerate your SAP HANA deployments, and the impact they can have on your business
Get the SAP HANA on IBM Power brochure (369 KB) Get the IBM Power and SAP IDC report
illustration representing an IBM Power SAP HANA network
Solutions for SAP HANA

The key to IT efficiency and business continuity is a platform that integrates with your current infrastructure while simultaneously optimizing it. IBM® Power® servers let you maintain the reliability and flexibility required for your hybrid cloud.

Why IBM Power for SAP HANA infographic (PDF, 28.5 MB)

Read the ITIC 2022 reliability survey

New entry configuration for SAP HANA on IBM Power L1022

Organizations big and small need reliability and security when running their SAP HANA workloads. While IBM’s reliability and security may not surprise you, its sample pricing might.

 Explore pricing and configurations
Benefits Explore the benefits and ROI of SAP HANA on IBM Power—giving you faster provisioning, affordable scaling and increased uptime
Provision faster

Dynamically accommodate changes to your SAP HANA platform resources, depending on changes to your business needs.
Scale affordably

Optimize processor utilization with shared-pool support for your production SAP HANA database.
Maximize uptime

Reduce planned downtime with Virtual Persistent Memory that gets your infrastructure up and running faster.

IBM Power servers

IBM Power L1022 IBM Power L1024 IBM Power E1050 IBM Power E1080 IBM Power Virtual Servers
Case studies
Bosch boxes with wind turbines
Bosch
Learn how Bosch delivers performance gains of up to 75% while cutting energy consumption by 20% using IBM Power10 servers.
Coop Group
Discover how Coop Group optimizes product assortment across a growing retail footprint to minimize food waste with IBM Power, SAP and SUSE.
Closeup front view of male and female early 30's engineers at a factory plant standing next to a control panel of the production machine. the woman is explaining the inexperienced worker how to operate it.
Ecogas
Ecogas deploys SAP HANA 2.0 in a hybrid environment based on IBM Power10 servers, extending high-quality digital services to over 1 million people.
Man Looking at an Audi Convertible
Audi AG
By joining with IBM and SAP, Audi AG developed IBM Power best practices—and found an extra gear to drive its SAP HANA transformation.
Young family shopping for microwave in appliance store
Electrolux
Home appliance specialist Electrolux moved its mission-critical SAP HANA solutions to high-performance IBM Power and IBM FlashSystem® storage and saws a 30% reduction in costs.
Millennials Grocery Shopping Grocery shop worker putting items on the shelves.
Mondi Group
In partnership with IBM, Mondi converted 40 factories across 15 countries to the SAP SAP S/4HANA platform. And according to the CIO, the move went “perfectly.”

 

“Moving to SAP HANA 2.0 on IBM Power10 played a key role in allowing Ecogas to maintain high service levels throughout the pandemic. In fact, around 80% of our customers now use digital channels as their primary touchpoint—all enabled by our IBM and SAP solutions.”

 

Pablo Contreras
Infrastructure and Telecommunications Leader
Ecogas
Resources What’s next for IBM Power and SAP HANA?
Learn more about scalability for SAP HANA on IBM Power—and what’s to come.
Virtualization and cloud management for SAP HANA
Build private-cloud capabilities on IBM Power to improve administrator productivity, while further integrating and simplifying SAP HANA deployments.
SAP HANA platform migration
Get an overview of the SAP tools and methods you can use to migrate your source SAP environment to SAP HANA on IBM Power. (1.6 MB)
SAP HANA help and support
Find out how to get the assistance you need for SAP HANA on IBM Power Virtual Servers.
IBM Insights on SAP
Learn how SAP enables the cognitive enterprise through a business technology platform, an intelligent suite of applications and holistic management capabilities. (4.1 MB)
Services for SAP applications
IBM and SAP work together to design and build custom solutions to address your specific business needs—from SAP S/4HANA migration and application management to predictive value chains.
What is SAP HANA?
Learn more about the fast and powerful in-memory database that provides real-time, multi-model data analytics.
Latest on SAP HANA
Get the latest updates, news and insights about SAP HANA on the IBM IT infrastructure blog.
RISE with SAP, premium supplier option
The RISE with SAP, premium supplier option with IBM Power provides clients with world-class service, leveraging a unique delivery approach with a focus on strategic outcomes and unlocking exponential value.
Next steps
SAP consulting services

Our SAP experts help you build and deliver a strategic business transformation plan using proven methodologies to create a roadmap that lowers costs, increases agility and improves results.

 Find out more SAP HANA storage

Bring new levels of flexibility and resiliency to your SAP HANA storage infrastructure with hybrid-cloud-enabled storage solutions.

 Explore storage for SAP HANA