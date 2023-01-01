For over 35 years, clients have relied on IBM® Power® to deploy their Oracle database and application workloads. Organizations, both big and small, can take advantage of Power’s class leading reliability1 and security2 as well as its advanced recovery, self-healing and diagnostic capabilities designed to reduce application downtime.
Five reasons to run Oracle workloads on IBM Power and IBM AIX (1.9 MB) →
IBM Power and AIX® keep your critical Oracle workloads protected and available while reducing costs.2
Automatically deploy a “cloud ready” OS capable of meeting any organization’s private cloud requirements with IBM PowerVC.
IBM Power supports the most demanding workloads and provides 99.999% of reliability to maintain maximum availability.1