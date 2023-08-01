Modernization with IBM Power and Red Hat

Modernize in place and at your own pace
Accelerate your path to modernization with IBM Power and Red Hat

Modernization to many organizations means deep, even disruptive, change. In addition, it’s been widely thought that the underlying technology beneath it all also must change to adapt. However, that’s not necessarily the case. With IBM® Power® and Red Hat®, you don’t need to change your existing hardware to take advantage of next-generation capabilities.

Benefits
Modernize applications to maximize value from data

Integrate cloud-native microservices and analyze data faster to accelerate time to market.
Automate operations to improve productivity

Automate, modernize and manage manual infrastructure tasks so teams can focus on higher-value projects.
Secure infrastructure to defend against attacks

Safeguard data with workload isolation and platform integrity from processor to the core.

 
Use cases
Open digital banking

Expand coverage of banking (or other financial services) to unbanked population, while minimizing cost of new customer acquisition.
Customer relationship management

Deploy a centralized and efficient communications platform for customer relationship management (CRM).
Application modernization

Move a monolithic Web UI application into a non-monolithic application for ease of management, better scaling and the flexibility to cater to dynamic customer demands.

 
Case studies
America First Credit Union
Modernizing with Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Power enabled American First Credit to accelerate its digital transformation journey with a resilient and secure hybrid cloud platform.
Service Express
Service Express significantly accelerated the time it takes to onboard a new client into a dedicated cloud platform with IBM Power servers, IBM Storage and Red Hat solutions.
Blanc und Fischer IT Services GmbH
To unlock innovation and synergy, Blanc und Fischer Services IT GmbH, part of BLANC & FISCHER Family Holding, worked with IBM and Red Hat to standardize its SAP applications to IBM® Power®, IBM Storage, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. From kitchen water systems to factory-floor IoT solutions, the company is building a sustainable future.
Resources Field guide to application modernization on IBM Power
Review best practices for building modern applications in an incremental, safe and economically sound manner.
Red Hat OpenShift for IBM Power
Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud® Paks on IBM Power bring the consistency developers need to build and deploy cloud-native applications and app modernization.
Modernize in place with IBM Power and Red Hat
Manage data more efficiently, make faster decisions and get better insights.
