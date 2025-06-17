IBM® Power® is a family of servers that are based on IBM Power processors and are capable of running IBM AIX®, IBM i and Linux®.

Respond faster to business demands, protect your data (PDF, 9.9 MB) from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation. Modernize your applications and infrastructure with a frictionless hybrid cloud experience. IBM Power servers provide the agility, reliability and sustainability your organization requires.

