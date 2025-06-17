IBM® Power® is a family of servers that are based on IBM Power processors and are capable of running IBM AIX®, IBM i and Linux®.

Respond faster to business demands, protect your data (PDF, 9.9 MB) from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation. Modernize your applications and infrastructure with a frictionless hybrid cloud experience. IBM Power servers provide the agility, reliability and sustainability your organization requires.

Explore the servers
Why IBM Power IBM Power is known for its scalability and performance with the most demanding workloads. It provides superior virtualization and management features for flexibility, and security with better isolation and integrated stack. With a leading reliability rating for 14 years running, it all adds up to a distinct TCO advantage for your business.
Reliable – 99.999%

Secure – 3.3 minutes

Sustainability
Sustainable – 20%

Mondi sees a 20% increase in end-user application performance for SAP S/4HANA, boosting operational efficiency to meet their climate objectives.³

Sustainable
AI ready – 5X faster

Streamline insight and automation with 5X faster AI inferencing per socket versus Power E980.⁴

Explore IBM Power servers

IBM Power S1014 IBM Power S1022 IBM Power S1024 IBM Power E1050 IBM Power E1080 IBM Power Virtual Server
Workloads
SAP HANA on Power

Discover how IBM Power can simplify and accelerate your SAP HANA deployments and the impact they can have on your business.

Oracle® on Power

Provide a foundation for deploying Oracle Database and app workloads to deliver a host of benefits.

 

Red Hat® on Power

Help secure sensitive data and workloads while supporting new applications across the enterprise.

 

Operating systems

Scalable platforms to meet your hybrid cloud needs

IBM AIX IBM i Linux on Power
IBM Power Software

IBM Virtual Hardware Management Console (vHMC)

IBM Hardware Management Console (HMC) is used to configure and control one or more Power servers. The console delivers a virtual appliance format for increased deployment flexibility.

IBM PowerSC

IBM PowerSC is a security and compliance solution optimized for virtualized environments on IBM Power servers running AIX, IBM i or Linux. PowerSC sits on top of the IBM Power server stack, integrating security features built at different layers.

 Learn more Start trial

IBM PowerVC

IBM PowerVC is an advanced virtualization and cloud management offering. Built on OpenStack, it provides simplified virtualization management and cloud deployments for AIX, IBM i and Linux virtual machines (VMs) running on IBM Power.

Case studies
Bosch boxes with wind turbines
Bosch
Becoming the first fully carbon-neutral industrial enterprise of the world.
Coop
Optimizing product assortment and quantities to reduce food waste.
Aerial view crude oil and gas terminal, Loading arm oil and gas refinery at commercial port.
Ecogas
Extending high quality digital services to over one million people.
Businesswoman discussing with businessman over computer. Male and female entrepreneurs are working at desk. They are sitting at home office.
RG19
Enabling flexible, cost-effective services through dynamic capacity.
Resources Announcement
IBM Power focusing on increasing our Clients' profitability and performance when they need it most.
IBM Power10 family expands
Choose a flexible hybrid cloud model with the agility and automation to best fit your needs.
IBM Power S1014, S1022s, S1022 and S1024
See the latest features, technologies and changes to these models in our comprehensive Redbooks® guide. (7.5 MB)
IBM Power E1050 Technical Overview
Get the comprehensive Redbooks guide to understand the latest features, technologies and changes to IBM Power E1050. (7.6 MB)
IBM Power E1080 Technical Overview
Get up to speed on the new architecture and functions of IBM Power E1080 with our comprehensive Redbooks guide. (8.4 MB)
Flexible Capacity on Demand
Flexible consumption for IBM Power is a pay-for-use model allowing dynamic delivery of more resources on private servers as business needs change. (9.1 MB)

More ways to explore Community IBM Power Redbooks® IBM Global Financing
Footnotes

¹ ITIC 2022 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report
² 2022 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Security
³ https://www.ibm.com/id-id/case-studies/mondi-group-systems-hardware-sap-s4-hana
https://www.ibm.com/id-id/it-infrastructure/resources/power-performance/e1080/