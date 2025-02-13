Beranda
IMS™ Queue Control Facility for z/OS® is an IMS queue management tool that manipulates the local, live IMS message queues in both the shared and nonshared queues environments. It can query, browse, load, unload and reprocess messages.
IMS Queue Control Facility prevents queue overflow conditions and restores messages on the message queues for processing. For shared queues environments, this includes recovery of the full function message queue (MSGQ) structure in the Coupling Facility without the need for Common Queue Server logging.
IMS Queue Control Facility allows different functions to run on multiple central electronics complexes (CECs) within a sysplex with other IMS Queue Control Facility servers.
Automatically identifies cold and warm starts, requeuing messages before a cold start and offloading or requeuing from the dead letter queue after a warm start, helping ensure minimal disruption.
Provides a Queue Space Utilization Notification mechanism that lets you define up to ten areas of the total queue space to monitor for small or large messages.
IBM® IMS™ Queue Control Facility for z/OS® monitors message queue usage to prevent overflow. It analyzes the message queue usage to send alerts or to act to prevent the excessive queue usage from continuing. You can configure queue overflow protection by specifying various parameters to specify partition values, set queue usage limits and specify appropriate alerts and actions.
Process messages from IMS system logs, message queues and shared queues (if applicable) using specified control criteria. IMS Queue Control Facility processes selected messages based on the criteria that you specify in control statements. It produces an output data set and a data report that includes quantitative information about the selected messages.
IMS Queue Control Facility helps you perform recovery and maintenance tasks, such as message queue recovery after either a planned or unplanned system outage. It provides application recovery when it is practical for both shared and nonshared queues environments. It allows you to query, browse, unload and load IMS messages from, or to, the IMS message queues.
In the nonshared queues environment, the IMS Queue Control Facility gets messages that need to be requeued from the SLDS or the IMS queue manager message queues. In the shared queues environment, IMS Queue Control Facility gets messages from the cold queue. For shared queues, IMS Queue Control Facility also retrieves messages that need to be requeued from SLDS and CQS structure recovery datasets (SRDS.)
In the shared queues environment, messages that were in process stay on the cold queue and accumulate until you remove them. This accumulation degrades performance and wastes space. In the nonshared queues environment, messages can use enough buffer resource to cause a buffer shortage. A buffer shortage can cause IMS to abnormally end. For both shared and nonshared queues environments, IMS Queue Control Facility helps you examine the queues and remove only those messages that are no longer needed.
The IMS Queue Control Facility TSO client (ISPF interface) helps you select the server and IMS subsystem to be used. You can view the IMS environment that you are using and your local queue status. It allows you to query messages and list the destinations of the queued messages. You can unload messages from the IMS message queues and load or reload messages onto it. You can also maintain the tables that are associated with queue overflow protection for a nonshared queues environment.
