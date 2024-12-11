IMS Problem Investigator for z/OS

Identify and resolve problems faster and easier with this powerful problem analysis aid for IMS Database and IMS Transaction Management systems

IMS™ Problem Investigator for z/OS® is a powerful log analysis tool designed to streamline problem determination and resolution for IBM IMS environments on z/OS. It provides an in-depth view into the flow of events inside IMS, allowing users to dissect transactions end-to-end and identify issues with precision. 

IMS Problem Investigator is part of the IMS Performance Solution Pack. The pack combines the features and functions of IMS Connect Extensions, IMS Performance Analyzer and IMS Problem Investigator. Together these tools help you to:

  • improve productivity for problem analysts
  • provide more efficient IMS application performance
  • gain better IMS resource utilization
  • obtain higher system availability
Benefits Enhanced diagnostic efficiency

By enabling a complete view of IMS transactions from end to end, including transaction times, event latencies and response codes, quickly identify root causes. This comprehensive transaction dissection gives users an in-depth view of each transaction’s lifecycle through IMS and IMS Connect, improving diagnostics speed and system availability.

 Comprehensive log and trace analysis

This tool centralizes and correlates log and trace data from IMS, offering critical insights into database updates and transaction flows. Users can track who updated a database, when and what changes were made. This consolidated view of data provides clarity, helping specialists resolve complex issues faster by seeing the “big picture.”

 Increased productivity and performance optimization

By enabling end-to-end tracking of transactions, IMS Problem Investigator identifies bottlenecks and improves performance. It allows quick access to log files and reduces manual work by helping users rapidly drill down to root causes. Specialists can confidently address issues and learn more about IMS internals, optimizing performance while increasing productivity.
Features
Determine problems interactively

Perform a simple log analysis by using the powerful log record formatter and advanced navigation features found in IMS™ Problem Investigator for z/OS®. Adjust the display by using forms and filters. Use the find feature to search with ease.
Track the transaction

Connect and display all the log records associated with a transaction so you can easily analyze the problem.
Drill down for in-depth analysis

Drill down to the log record field level with built-in online help. Use the REXX command interface to perform customized log record analysis and extract.
Format and present log data from multiple sources

It uses the following sources:

  1. IMS Log and IMS Monitor data sets
  2. Common Queue Server (CQS) log stream and extracts
  3. OMEGAMON® ATF
  4. Db2® and IBM MQ
  5. IMS Transaction Index and IMS Connect Transaction Index, produced by IMS Performance Analyzer
  6. IMS Connect and IMS Connect Extensions event data, via the IMS Connect Extensions journal. Navigate, investigate and analyze records and transactions, without requiring an expert understanding of log data structures
Technical details

IBM IMS Problem Investigator for z/OS is installed by using SMP/E and standard RECEIVE, APPLY and ACCEPT processing.
Explore hardware and software prerequisites
Resources IMS Tools video playlist

Watch demos and webcasts for IBM IMS and related products and technologies.

 IMS Tools Solution Packs FAQs

Find the answers to and learn hints and tips for optimal setup of IMS Tools solution packs.
