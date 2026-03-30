How an industrial powerhouse, UNACEM, modernized operations with agentic AI

Productivity breakthroughs will not come from more dashboards, more apps or more traditional automation. Instead, they will come from autonomous, goal‑driven agents that understand context, coordinate work across systems and meet users where work happens.

Few companies illustrate this shift more clearly than UNACEM, a Peru‑based industrial group. The group operates across five countries—Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia and the US—and has more than 40 subsidiaries in cement, aggregates, concrete and power generation. Their journey shows what it looks like when a traditional industrial operation embraces an agentic AI operating model—not as a moon shot, but as a pragmatic, ROI‑driven evolution of everyday work.