What is B2B integration?

Business-to-business (B2B) integration is the automation of business processes and communication between two or more organizations. It allows them to work and trade more effectively with their customers, suppliers and business partners by automating key business processes. B2B integration software provides the architecture needed to digitize information and quickly route it through an organization’s trading ecosystem.

What is a B2B integration platform?

A B2B integration platform helps companies integrate all their complex B2B and electronic data interchange (EDI) processes across their partner communities in a single gateway. The platform collects data from source applications, translates the data into standardized formats and then sends the documents to the business partner using the appropriate transport protocol. B2B integration software is available for on-premises use or integration services can be accessed through hosted cloud services.