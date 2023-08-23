Storage for data and AI 

Unlock value from your data wherever it resides
Storage for AI ebook
Graphic illustration of a storage system for data and artificial intelligence
Accelerate AI and data-intensive workloads

 

IBM storage for data and AI unlocks the latent value in your data to fast track innovation and business results. Eliminate your data ingest and aggregation challenges, increase data relevancy and enable faster data analysis at scale. Create an information supply chain that empowers artificial intelligence and big data solutions across your organization.
Break performance barriers for big data and AI workloads
Solve your data challenges Realize faster time to value for data and digital transformation with a unified storage platform that consolidates file, block and object data services. 
Retrieve data faster

Deliver data at scale while maintaining high performance, low latency and managed data access with limited to no downtime.
Reduce silos

Consolidate more data and workloads on one platform capable of running at the edge, on-premises and in cloud environments. 
Improve collaboration

Share data and workloads with the right people at the right time to increase workforce productivity, reduce copies, and improve resource utilization.
Simplify operations 

Centralize data and application services by managing them on a single, scalable platform that integrates with existing IT investments.
Optimize costs

Reduce application and data sprawl with a unified, flexible storage platform that scales up/down and in/out without compromising performance.
Reduce risk

Safeguard applications and data and recover quickly from breaches and attacks with integrated security and ransomware protection capabilities.
Cloud-scale storage for data-intensive workloads IBM Storage Scale

A scale-out file and object software-defined storage platform designed for AI, machine learning and high-performance computing workloads.

 Explore IBM Storage Scale IBM Storage Scale System

An all-flash, hybrid elastic compute and storage building block designed to create high-performing clusters for IBM Storage Scale in a sustainable IT architecture.

 Explore IBM Storage Scale System IBM Storage Ceph®

An open-source, software-defined storage solution designed to address the block, file and object storage needs of modern enterprises for general purpose workloads.

 Explore IBM Storage Ceph
Storage for data and AI case studies 
Autonomous driving test track in New Stanton, Pennsylvania.
Smart data management, smart vehicles
Continental Automotive AG performed 14 times more deep learning experiments per month, and reduced AI training time from weeks to days for its autonomous driving solutions.
Lone female scientist looking at data on a computer screen surrounded by medical machinery.
Driving innovative research forward
The University of Birmingham helps thousands of researchers find solutions to critical issues faster, while cutting costs and supporting compliance mandates.
A scientist in the IBM Albany Lab working on new chip designs
Faster time to discovery
The University of Queensland accelerates image-intensive and AI workloads for cutting-edge research, including a 74% faster runtime for medical imaging analysis.
Modernizing storage infrastructure for AI
IDC finds that organizations that try to use their existing infrastructure without modernizing have a higher chance of failure.
Supercomputing scalability for AI
Learn about highly-scalable data solutions necessary for the demanding environments of high-performance computing, AI and analytics.
IBM is once again an industry leader
Gartner has recognized IBM as a leader in distributed file and object storage for multiple years in a row.
Secure your AI data and recover in minutes
Learn how IBM secures file and object data to prevent it from being compromised, either accidentally or deliberately.
Meet, share, discuss and learn
Exchange ideas, strategies and best practices with thousands of peers and experts in the IBM Storage Community.
 
Next steps

Meet with an AI and big data store expert to guide you through finding the right solution for your AI journey needs here.