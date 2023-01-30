IBM LTO 9 tape storage solutions are designed with more than two decades of data protection and storage innovation. With more energy-efficient storage capacity than ever before, they provide high levels of confidence that your data is safe, secure and protected against cyber threats.
Full range of tape storage capabilities including drives, autoloaders, libraries, virtual tape systems, and IBM Spectrum® Archive software.
Simple, cost-effective tape-based data storage technology is virtually impervious to cyberattacks and is already in your data center.
Tape combines long product lifecycles with low embedded and operational carbon
footprint to support your sustainability initiatives.
Eliminate the ransomware cycle of infection and re-infection by creating a data copy
that is essentially impossible for hackers to corrupt.
Improve storage economics and data security in mission-critical hybrid cloud environments.
IBM LTO® tape drives with air-gapped technology
IBM TS1100 tape drives, air-gap with increased capacity
IBM tape portfolio, protect data and reduce storage costs
Optimize archival costs with physical air gap protection and an intuitive management
system. Get direct, graphical access to data stored in IBM tape drives and libraries.
IBM Spectrum® Archive makes tape storage as easy as disk storage by incorporating
the Linear Tape File System (LTFS) format standard for reading, writing and exchanging
metadata.
The second-largest bank in Brazil creates a new way of banking, focused on consumers
and their need for always-on, mobile services supported with an innovative, reliable and secure storage platform.
This medical center accelerated data migrations by 99% , streamlined governance and simplified backups by migrating to a centralized storage platform based on IBM Spectrum Storage solutions.
After Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the Department of the Treasury of Puerto Rico
deploys a continuous availability solution to maximize uptime and resume operations
quickly if disaster strikes.