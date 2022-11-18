NVIDIA storage solutions

A global data platform optimized for NVIDIA AI performance
Overview

Accelerate your NVIDIA AI workloads

IBM® ESS 3500 for AI and NVIDIA provide the high-performance connections that are required for GPU-accelerated computing and the NVIDIA DGX™ systems. The IBM global data platform steps up AI workloads with TB/s and millions of IPOs of performance along with data unification, security and optimization services.

 Speed up your game

Benefits

Improve efficiency

Build a sustainable, low-energy and high-performance infrastructure, that is flexible for multiple concurrent workloads.

De-risk the business

Protect data and harden resiliency from attacks or unforeseen downtime.

Unleash the Enterprise Core

Create an open hybrid cloud that modernizes infrastructure with global data unification.

Solutions

IBM Spectrum® Scale

Solve AI data challenges with innovation, simplicity and business results.

IBM Elastic Storage® System

More easily deploy fast, highly scalable storage for AI and big data.

IBM Spectrum Fusion

Take advantage of enterprise container-native storage solutions for OpenShift®.

Storage for AI

Modernize your storage infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.

Case study

Recognition

IBM industry leader 7 years in a row
Kwai Tsing Container Terminals from drone view

Gartner has recognized IBM as leader in distributed file and object storage for multiple consecutive years.

Resources

