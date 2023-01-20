Mainframe storage solutions

In order to ensure business continuity, mainframe storage solutions require advanced security capabilities to safeguard your organization’s systems from today’s pervasive security threats
Read the ESG paper (279 KB)
Mainframe Storage Illustration

Overview

Cyber-resilient mainframe storage

An effective cyber resilience strategy starts with solutions that complement your current IT infrastructure. Integrated mainframe storage solutions provide cloud-native experience, encryption everywhere, cyber resilience, always-on availability and flexible deployment for businesses of all sizes.

Benefits

Cloud native storage

Accelerate tasks associated with developing, deploying, and protecting cloud-native applications with Red Hat® OpenShift® and IBM® Cloud Pak® solutions.

 Encryption everywhere

Extending the security and protection capabilities of IBM Z® and IBM Storage helps you protect 100 percent of your data across your hybrid multicloud.

 Learn more (207 KB) Cyber-resilient storage

Ensure your business can continue to deliver your mission-critical outcomes despite adverse cyber events.

 Learn more (339 KB)

Solutions

Integrated mainframe storage
IBM Storage DS8900F - Right Facing
IBM DS8900F for fast, reliable and secure storage
Enterprise All Flash storage solution for mission-critical hybrid cloud environments, design to use data to build faster, more efficient operations and make smarter business decisions with privacy and security.
IBM Storage TS7770 - Right Facing
IBM TS7700 for ultimate data protection and disaster recovery
High performance All Flash and high capacity storage solutions to provide data protection and disaster recovery for your hybrid cloud with virtual tape or object store configurations.
Data resiliency for mainframe storage IBM Safeguarded Copy
Continue delivering your business outcomes despite adverse cyber incidents, and protect your data from being modified or deleted due to user errors or ransomware attacks.
IBM Transparent Cloud Tiering
Reduce CAPEX and OPEX by enabling hybrid cloud as an additional storage tier for data archiving, data protection, and disaster recovery with access to extended storage capacity.
IBM Tape airgap protection
Avoid widespread corruption of data due to malware or ransomware attacks with tape solutions that physically isolate data from a local area network.
IBM Storage Networking b-type
Upgrade your network with Gen-6 and double your performance capacity while serving data faster. Gain deeper visibility into analytics that support better decision making.

Case studies

Mainframe storage case studies
Bradesco secure banking

Banco Bradesco is poised to meet consumer-focused, always-on Brazilian banking and insurance needs with an innovative, reliable, and secure platform.

Read the case study
Puerto Rico, Old San Juan, view of the Capitol Building from San Cristobal Fort
IBM helps make Puerto Rico resilient

The Department of the Treasury of Puerto Rico deployed a continuous availability solution to maximize uptime and resume operations quickly if disaster strikes.

Read the case study

Advantage

Services

Evaluate the cyber resiliency of your storage infrastructure

IBM Technology Services has developed a Cyber Incident Response Assessment to help companies understand where they may have gaps when it comes to responding to and recovering from cyber-attacks.

The multi-phase lab services engagement includes a workshop, implementation services, and health checks that help organizations assess their needs, develop strategies, and deploy and configure solutions that support cyber resilience.

 Explore IBM Technology Services

Resources

Next steps
Flash storage

Simplify hybrid multicloud storage with one flash platform.

 Explore flash storage solutions Tape storage

Employ one of the most secure ways to protect and confront cybercrime.

 Explore tape storage solutions