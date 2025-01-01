Storage for hybrid cloud

Build once, deploy anywhere
Intro to hybrid cloud storage (1.5 MB)
illustration of a storage for hybrid cloud
Hybrid cloud storage for portable workloads

IBM storage for hybrid cloud empowers you to deploy cloud architectures on-premises and extend them seamlessly to public cloud environments. Stop maintaining and start innovating by taking control of your hybrid cloud environments. Make IT more agile, scalable, secure, efficient and cost effective for your portable workloads.
Get to market faster

Add capabilities rather than costs. Boost IT agility with seamless and secure data services for container platforms on and off premises.

 Read the ESG report (321 KB)

Of your peers would want to simplify IT operations.

 38% Keep data volume under control

Of your peers would want to control the expansion of data volumes.

 

 28% Enhance existing storage

Of your peers prefer to enhance storage without adding costs or on-premises architectures.
Orchestrate data on Red Hat® OpenShift®

Deploy your hybrid cloud on an agile architecture that supports persistent and ephemeral storage for OpenShift. Get full data and workload portability for your hybrid and multicloud environments.

 Explore IBM Storage Fusion

IBM Storage Fusion

Software-defined storage solution with flexible deployment options, designed as the data orchestration layer for Red Hat OpenShift environments

 IBM Storage Fusion HCI System

Purpose-built hardware delivery method for OpenShift applications that facilitates faster deployments
Resources The key to hybrid cloud
A Forrester Consulting study reveals ways to future-proof your IT infrastructure and gain a competitive edge with hybrid cloud.
What is hybrid cloud?
Learn how hybrid cloud improves developer productivity, infrastructure efficiency, security, compliance and business innovation.
