Prescriptive analytics provides organizations with recommendations around optimal actions to achieve business objectives like customer satisfaction, profits and cost savings. Prescriptive analytics solutions from IBM use optimization technology to solve complex decisions with millions of decision variables, constraints and tradeoffs.
Optimize product planning, reduce inefficiencies and drive smarter operational decision-making.
Better utilize capital, personnel, equipment, vehicles and facilities.
Gain insight into how decisions can have business-wide impacts and hedge against data uncertainty.
