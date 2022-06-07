Prescriptive analytics

Overview

Prescriptive analytics software

Prescriptive analytics provides organizations with recommendations around optimal actions to achieve business objectives like customer satisfaction, profits and cost savings. Prescriptive analytics solutions from IBM use optimization technology to solve complex decisions with millions of decision variables, constraints and tradeoffs.
Benefits

Improve operations

Optimize product planning, reduce inefficiencies and drive smarter operational decision-making.
Increase efficiency

Better utilize capital, personnel, equipment, vehicles and facilities.
Mitigate risks

Gain insight into how decisions can have business-wide impacts and hedge against data uncertainty.

