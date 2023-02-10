Enterprises are challenged with consolidating, structuring, and providing data accessibility across organizational silos. They require fast, scalable access to customer, product, and location data to drive successful AI and machine learning initiatives, ultimately to make better data-driven decisions.
Master data management meets this challenge, driving fast and scalable insights to promote innovation, improve customer experience, reduce process inefficiencies, and proactively identify and mitigate risk.
IBM® master data management (MDM) provides a single, trusted 360-degree view into data across the enterprise. With IBM MDM, you can:
Provide more secure, governed self-service access to trusted data.
Provision and operationalize master data for deeper analysis and enhanced insights.
Capture consent to enable governance and regulatory compliance.
Use intuitive dashboards to manage data more proactively.
* Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": Master Data Management Solutions, 4 June 2021.
