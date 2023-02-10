Enterprises are challenged with consolidating, structuring, and providing data accessibility across organizational silos. They require fast, scalable access to customer, product, and location data to drive successful AI and machine learning initiatives, ultimately to make better data-driven decisions.



Master data management meets this challenge, driving fast and scalable insights to promote innovation, improve customer experience, reduce process inefficiencies, and proactively identify and mitigate risk.



IBM® master data management (MDM) provides a single, trusted 360-degree view into data across the enterprise. With IBM MDM, you can:

Manage relationships and hierarchies for your customer, product or location across diverse use cases.





Manage all of your data preferences in one place.





Get more accurate reporting from better data.