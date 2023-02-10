Master data management tools and solutions

Empower business and IT users to collaborate and innovate with a trusted 360-degree view of master data across the enterprise
Overview

Master data management for enterprise

Enterprises are challenged with consolidating, structuring, and providing data accessibility across organizational silos. They require fast, scalable access to customer, product, and location data to drive successful AI and machine learning initiatives, ultimately to make better data-driven decisions.

Master data management meets this challenge, driving fast and scalable insights to promote innovation, improve customer experience, reduce process inefficiencies, and proactively identify and mitigate risk.

IBM® master data management (MDM) provides a single, trusted 360-degree view into data across the enterprise. With IBM MDM, you can:

  • Manage relationships and hierarchies for your customer, product or location across diverse use cases.

  • Manage all of your data preferences in one place.

  • Get more accurate reporting from better data.
IBM MDM recognized as “Customers’ Choice” by 2021 Gartner® Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” Read the blog post IBM MDM named "Strong Performer" in latest Forrester Wave™ report
IBM recognized as a leader for enterprise data fabric solutions. See why in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2022

Benefits

Self-service access

Provide more secure, governed self-service access to trusted data.

Deeper insight

Provision and operationalize master data for deeper analysis and enhanced insights.

Consent management

Capture consent to enable governance and regulatory compliance.

Improved efficiency

Use intuitive dashboards to manage data more proactively.

Key use cases

MDM complements several initiatives and architectures

