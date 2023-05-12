Insider threat security solutions

Protect your organization from malicious or unintentional threats from insiders with access to your network
Overview

Insider threats are people with legitimate access to your network who use their access in a way that causes harm to the organization. Insider threats can be difficult to detect—most cases go unnoticed for months or years. Whether the insider is a malicious employee or a contractor with compromised credentials, security teams need to quickly and accurately detect, investigate and respond to these potentially damaging attacks.

Benefits

Consolidate and analyze user behavior

Detect malicious insiders and credential compromise with near-real-time analytics.
Discover and understand privileged access

Identify and secure all service, application, administrator and root accounts across your enterprise.
Proactively assess insider threat processes

Discover how employees respond to an attack, and if they follow established reporting policies.

Insider threat prevention solutions

