Insider threats are people with legitimate access to your network who use their access in a way that causes harm to the organization. Insider threats can be difficult to detect—most cases go unnoticed for months or years. Whether the insider is a malicious employee or a contractor with compromised credentials, security teams need to quickly and accurately detect, investigate and respond to these potentially damaging attacks.
Detect malicious insiders and credential compromise with near-real-time analytics.
Identify and secure all service, application, administrator and root accounts across your enterprise.
Discover how employees respond to an attack, and if they follow established reporting policies.
Understand your cyberattack risks with a global view of the threat landscape.
Learn the role access level plays in insider attacks and best practices for mitigating insider threats.
Find out more about privileged access management, application control and endpoint privilege security with this interactive demo.
X-Force Red’s social engineering services are part of the team’s penetration testing portfolio.