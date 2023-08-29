DataOps platform solutions

Your data is everywhere, and that's part of the problem. Siloed data becomes an even bigger problem when your data and development teams also work in silos, causing a slow response to any incident. This lack of collaboration affects other areas of your business, too, from bug fixing to goal setting, making overall data use and operations inefficient.
With an IBM DataOps platform, you can eliminate the distinction between data- and development-focused teams through collaborative work to develop an overview of the data acquisition journey. As a result, incident responses will accelerate, bugs will be fixed faster and a cohesive team will be able to set and update performance goals in real-time. Your data will be agile, accurate and efficient from end to end.
Access agile software to curate, govern, manage and provision data—connected and optimized at every stage of the data lifecycle—across the entire supply chain.
Apply controls for automated, customizable data quality, masking, tokenization and more so data is protected and compliance-verified at every step of its journey.
Offer stakeholders self-service access. This quality will make data easily discovered, selected, and provisioned to any destination while reducing IT dependence, accelerating analytic outcomes and lowering data costs.
Comply with complex regulations and protect sensitive data more effectively by automating and integrating data governance, data quality and policy management.
Discover DataOps solutions that can monetize your data and deliver up to 87% savings in development costs with automated design.
Catalog, protect and govern all data types, trace data lineage and manage data lakes.
Integrate, replicate and virtualize data in real time to meet data access and delivery needs accross multiple clouds.
Get a single, trusted, 360-degree view of data and enable users to know their data.
Provide real-time change data capture and synchronization to make data available fast.
Modernizing its information architecture allowed Flagstar Bank to provide faster and more accurate data to its customers through their customized solutions.
While applying customer data privacy practices as part of data governance, Vanguard also became a digital transformation leader in its industry.
With a master data management platform, Sonoma County could connect four disparate data pools of 91,000 clients to serve their community better.