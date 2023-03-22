A database management system helps a business perform manipulation and control of the data in the database or the management of the database structure itself. Database management systems (DBMSs) are categorized according to their data structures or types. To use the volume and variety of data in your enterprise for competitive advantage, you need a modern DBMS that you can deploy anywhere.
Database software and solutions from IBM and IBM Business Partners help you integrate data from different sources across on-premises and cloud environments. They support multiple programming languages and frameworks to fit your use cases and feature natural language querying and machine learning for AI-enabled self-service.
Add an IBM database to IBM Cloud Pak® for Data for a unified enterprise data platform that runs across any cloud.
Gain optimized performance and well-executed queries with IBM® BLU Acceleration® technology and AI enhancements.
Collect, organize and analyze data, no matter where it resides with IBM Cloud Pak for Data
Organizations use an ecosystem of databases that suit a variety of use cases today. With IBM, you can put your database management to work. Learn about the IBM® Db2® family, IBM® Netezza® and IBM® Informix®. Explore IBM partner databases that are based on open source and more.
IBM Cloud Pak® for Data combines a proven, enterprise-ready data management system with an integrated data and AI platform. Speed insights with machine learning embedded into query processing. Enhance agility by running databases on any cloud vendor.
