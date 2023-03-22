A database management system helps a business perform manipulation and control of the data in the database or the management of the database structure itself. Database management systems (DBMSs) are categorized according to their data structures or types. To use the volume and variety of data in your enterprise for competitive advantage, you need a modern DBMS that you can deploy anywhere.

Database software and solutions from IBM and IBM Business Partners help you integrate data from different sources across on-premises and cloud environments. They support multiple programming languages and frameworks to fit your use cases and feature natural language querying and machine learning for AI-enabled self-service.