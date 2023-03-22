Data warehouse solutions

Build an advanced data warehouse platform as a foundation for sophisticated analytics
Overview

High-performance data warehouse solutions

To support your business intelligence initiatives and accelerate decision-making, you need a flexible foundation that has been optimized to collect and analyze volumes of data from disparate sources.

IBM data warehouse solutions are available on premises, on cloud or as an integrated appliance. Infused with machine learning and AI for deeper, faster analytics, they also share a common SQL engine for streamlining queries. The IBM data warehouse is also available on the IBM Cloud Pak for Data platform to support hybrid cloud deployments.

Benefits

Hybrid multicloud

Avoid vendor lock-in with a multicloud approach. Run on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data, a hybrid cloud data platform.
Adaptable scaling

Scale storage and compute independently with elastic pricing for data warehouses on IBM Cloud®. Pay only for the capabilities you need.
A foundation for insight

Realize the full value of your data - structured, unstructured, geospatial - by operationalizing AI across the enterprise.

Case study

Share volumes of data quickly

Learn how IBM® Db2® Warehouse on Cloud Pak® for Data gives this healthcare information services provider the flexibility and ability to scale as needed to meet growing customer analytics demands.

