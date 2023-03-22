To support your business intelligence initiatives and accelerate decision-making, you need a flexible foundation that has been optimized to collect and analyze volumes of data from disparate sources.

IBM data warehouse solutions are available on premises, on cloud or as an integrated appliance. Infused with machine learning and AI for deeper, faster analytics, they also share a common SQL engine for streamlining queries. The IBM data warehouse is also available on the IBM Cloud Pak for Data platform to support hybrid cloud deployments.