IBM Cloud® VPS hosting services help IT teams easily manage fast-moving workloads. Take advantage of a wide range of management options, software integration, migration support and CPU configurations for maximum flexibility and scalability. And, unlike other VPS hosting providers, IBM Cloud offers VPS hosting locations across more than 60 data centers and 19 countries.
Alleviate ongoing maintenance responsibilities associated with on-premises data centers or dedicated, non-virtual servers.
Develop VPS solutions on demand. Reserve virtual servers in advance, or pay as you use for temporary capacity.
Depend on the IBM global network of data centers and POP locations to ensure low latency, superior security and timely service delivery.
Choose from a wide range of standard options, including BYO capabilities, fixed configurations, single and multitenant servers, and more.
Allocate workloads to servers with spare computing power. Move between on-premises and cloud environments, for hybrid cloud scenarios.
Create a snapshot of the VPS and then restore it to that state if it becomes infected with malware. Delete a compromised VPS and recreate it quickly.
GEVA Group implemented IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers to keep financial data safe and maintain the security and stability of its SaaS infrastructure.
Applango chose IBM Cloud bare metal servers and virtual servers to provide the computing power it needs to analyze call center activities and gain accurate insight.
Censornet implemented IBM Cloud solutions as part of its shift to the cloud. IBM was able to meet Censornet’s security requirements while offering flexibility and affordability.
Take advantage of 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps for every VPS hosting solution.
Implement essential VPS hosting safeguards including firewall options, security groups, SSL and SSH options.
Get enterprise-grade, technical help at no cost, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with standard VPS hosting support.
Integrate IBM Watson® AI and cloud-native applications. Storage, security, server software, GPUs and DR plans are available.