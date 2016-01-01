IBM Cloud VPS hosting

Manage fast-moving workloads with greater ease, flexibility and scalability
Man installing a server on a on cloud server bank

Overview

An ideal VPS hosting solution

IBM Cloud® VPS hosting services help IT teams easily manage fast-moving workloads. Take advantage of a wide range of management options, software integration, migration support and CPU configurations for maximum flexibility and scalability. And, unlike other VPS hosting providers, IBM Cloud offers VPS hosting locations across more than 60 data centers and 19 countries.

Join the beta program: 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors on IBM Cloud VPC

Sign up for exclusive, early access to 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors running on IBM’s premier VPC network. Choose from Memory or Balanced virtual server profiles with up to 11 GB of memory for every 1 vCPU. Get hands-on provisioning and workload support while shaping the future of IBM Cloud technology for HPC, AI and data analytics workloads.

Benefits

Reduce labor for thin IT departments

Alleviate ongoing maintenance responsibilities associated with on-premises data centers or dedicated, non-virtual servers.
Grow when you’re ready

Develop VPS solutions on demand. Reserve virtual servers in advance, or pay as you use for temporary capacity.
Rely on our global network

Depend on the IBM global network of data centers and POP locations to ensure low latency, superior security and timely service delivery.
Expand your configuration options

Choose from a wide range of standard options, including BYO capabilities, fixed configurations, single and multitenant servers, and more.
Portability

Allocate workloads to servers with spare computing power. Move between on-premises and cloud environments, for hybrid cloud scenarios.
Security

Create a snapshot of the VPS and then restore it to that state if it becomes infected with malware. Delete a compromised VPS and recreate it quickly.

Fast network

Take advantage of 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps for every VPS hosting solution.

 Top security

Implement essential VPS hosting safeguards including firewall options, security groups, SSL and SSH options.

 Reliable support

Get enterprise-grade, technical help at no cost, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with standard VPS hosting support.

 Seamless add-ons

Integrate IBM Watson® AI and cloud-native applications. Storage, security, server software, GPUs and DR plans are available.

