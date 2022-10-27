Our cloud storage services offer a scalable, security-rich and cost-effective home for your data while supporting traditional and cloud-native workloads. Provision and deploy services such as access object, block and file storage. Adjust capacity and optimize performance as requirements change. Pay only for the cloud storage you need.
Optimize cloud storage services spending with our flexible tiered options and no-cost private network. Move your data between IBM data centers.
Guard your data with BYOK or IBM Cloud®Hyper Protect Services key management. IBM Cloud supports FIPS 140-2 Level 4 hardware.
Manage and enforce policies with enhanced governance and observability capabilities across all your cloud storage environments.
Achieve 99.99999999% data durability for IBM Cloud Object Storage and increase data resiliency with built-in fault tolerance.¹
The Mawson’s Huts Foundation teamed with IBM Business Partner ISW to create an interactive, AI-powered learning platform to educate children about Antarctica. The platform runs on IBM Cloud Foundry and uses IBM Watson® Assistant to interpret questions and deliver answers through videos, images and documents — all stored and retrieved from IBM Cloud Object Storage.
Find blog posts related to cloud object storage, such as IBM Cloud Object Storage, serverless data and analytics, and much more.
Watch this video to learn about object storage and how it stores large amounts of data in a highly scalable manner. (03:42)
Watch this video for an overview of these two types of traditional cloud storage. Learn the advantages of each and how they’re set up. (04:03)
Create an IBM Cloud account. Upgrade to get a USD 200 credit on IBM Cloud applications and services.