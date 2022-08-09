Process mapping tools and solutions

Ditch the sticky notes on the way to seeing and understanding better business processes
Go to Blueworks Live Start your 30-day trial
man looking upwards with an tablet on his hand

Overview

Why process mapping tools are important

Process mapping tools enable you to take the first step to any automation strategy. The tools help nontechnical people work across departments to see a process landscape.

Inefficient processes cost you time and money. Bottlenecks, complexities and a lack of understanding mask opportunities for process improvement. Process modeling helps you gain better visibility into business operations so you can create efficiencies at scale. What's your process mapping maturity?

Benefits

Eliminate your silos

Engage cross-organizational subject matter experts to document and design better processes.
Optimize business operations

Analyze existing processes to identify areas of improvement quickly and easily.
Keep a single version of truth

Store process maps in a common tool so you have an updated record of business operations.

 

Solutions

Process mapping software solutions

Easily collaborate to improve your business process mapping with IBM Blueworks Live — cloud-based software that provides a dedicated, anywhere environment.
Explore the full set of IBM automation solutions to speed all types of work at scale.

Advantages

Case studies

If you are using Visio to model processes, save yourself and start using Blueworks Live...you'll never turn back once you do. You can model processes quickly, share them easily and diagram decisions well. See IBM Blueworks Live reviews on G2

Resources

Next steps  

How can we help?  Talk with an IBM expert now.
Join the IBM DBA community

The IBM Digital Business Automation community can help you connect with your peers, build your skills, and stay current.

 Join now