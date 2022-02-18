Managing engineering complexity in automotive product development

IBM offers one of the leading application lifecycle management solutions — IBM ELM — to manage the mechanical, electrical and software development of today’s complex automobiles
Overview

Automotive engineering challenges

The automotive industry is facing dual challenges. The first is electrification — replacing the internal combustion engine with electric motors and batteries. The second challenge involves the simultaneous evolution of autonomous vehicles. Combined, these challenges represent the most significant pivot in the 100+ year history of the automobile industry.

Engineering teams need to be able to manage the simultaneous development of mechanical, electrical and software systems to successfully deliver competitive, high-quality vehicles on time.

Benefits

Improve vehicle quality

Explicitly support process and safety standards, including the ASPICE framework.
Improve on-time delivery

Support agile development in systems, software and electrical engineering (EE).
Increase reuse

Enable reuse for EE and software through a single architectural platform across all vehicles.

Solutions

Case Studies

Optimizing the product development process

Working together with IBM, Daimler is pushing the uplift from text-based requirements engineering to model-based systems engineering.

Simplifying products through a unified strategy

Lumen Freedom manages huge growth and complexity in requirements with IBM requirements solutions.

Resources

