Where and how we work is much different now. For real estate and facilities management professionals, data is key. It’s the best way to make critical decisions about when and how to reopen facilities. Then once that space is open, data helps keep it — and the people who use it — healthy and productive.

For building and space management, an integrated workplace management solution (IWMS) offers a single source of truth for the information you need. A solution that uses data, IoT and AI gives you a holistic look and insights necessary to make time-sensitive decisions and react quickly if circumstances change. It also helps safeguard the well-being of your users and enables you to better control costs.