Bridge full-stack observability with automated application resource management to address performance issues before they impact customer experience
Overview

Monitor your full stack with application performance management solutions

Application performance management (APM) solutions from IBM monitor your full application stack while providing real-time insights into your application environments. IBM Instana® Observability and IBM Turbonomic Application Resource Management work together to automate discovery, mapping and configuration with zero human configuration. These solutions also help deliver AI-powered troubleshooting to predict incidents; automate remediation; and drive specific, automatable actions.

Benefits

Observability

Detect application and business risks affecting customer experience.
Actionable insight

Correlate application SLOs (664 KB) to underlying infrastructure resourcing.
Automation

Automate application discovery and dynamic resourcing to continuously ensure app performance.

APM solutions

IBM Instana Observability

Enhance your application performance monitoring to provide the context you need to resolve incidents faster.

IBM Turbonomic Application Resource Management

Ensure application performance with smarter resource management.

Features

Accelerate CI/CD

Ensure developer efficiency and continuous deployment.

Glean real-time understanding of component impact.

Provide all teams observability and APM with monitoring software.

 

Employ apps that are dynamically resourced for performance and absorbing peak demands.

Automatically manage resources based on real-time demand.

Avoid the cost of downtime and prevent performance degradation by driving continuous application health.

