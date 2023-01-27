Application performance management (APM) solutions from IBM monitor your full application stack while providing real-time insights into your application environments. IBM Instana® Observability and IBM Turbonomic Application Resource Management work together to automate discovery, mapping and configuration with zero human configuration. These solutions also help deliver AI-powered troubleshooting to predict incidents; automate remediation; and drive specific, automatable actions.
Detect application and business risks affecting customer experience.
Correlate application SLOs (664 KB) to underlying infrastructure resourcing.
Automate application discovery and dynamic resourcing to continuously ensure app performance.
Enhance your application performance monitoring to provide the context you need to resolve incidents faster.
Ensure application performance with smarter resource management.
Ensure developer efficiency and continuous deployment.
Glean real-time understanding of component impact.
Provide all teams observability and APM with monitoring software.
Employ apps that are dynamically resourced for performance and absorbing peak demands.
Automatically manage resources based on real-time demand.
Avoid the cost of downtime and prevent performance degradation by driving continuous application health.