Today’s skyrocketing volume of structured data intensifies the challenge to consolidate, connect and store all of it. Relational database management systems enable users to aggregate and analyze this data to find predefined data relationships across multiple databases. The resulting insights can help to build customer relationships, drive IOT projects and improve supply chain productivity.

IBM relational database management systems provide a flexible, scalable option to centralize, organize and share data between applications and users. You can manage large amounts of data arranged in tables, columns and rows, and use SQL queries to access managed data, modified data, or both.

