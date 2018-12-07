Open-source databases

The Internet of Things (IoT) combined with social media continuously produces massive amounts of data that has to be collected, organized, and analyzed. Customers need to unlock the potential of this data to accelerate decision making, reduce operational costs and drive competitive advantage. Open-source-based databases position businesses to capitalize more cost effectively on the vast amounts of data generated today.
Massively scalable, cloud native NoSQL database that provides the freedom to run any workload with zero downtime at a global scale.
IBM Cloud Databases for DataStax is a NoSQL database engine built on Apache Cassandra, natively integrated into IBM Cloud.
EDB Postgres is available in Enterprise and Standard editions through IBM for a one-stop purchase, deploy and support experience.
IBM Cloud Databases for EnterpriseDB is a database engine with built-in features of PostgreSQL, natively integrated into IBM Cloud.
This solution is a robust, scalable highly available document database that includes advanced software, support and services to support mission-critical deployments.
IBM Cloud Databases for MongoDB is the fully managed MongoDB document data store that is natively integrated into the IBM Cloud.
IBM and DataStax are partnering to bring the power of Cassandra to the enterprise.
Hear from IBM and EDB on ways enterprises are using enterprise-class PostgreSQL as a cost-effective alternative to Oracle.
Explore key points a developer should know about Postgres as a powerful open source database option.
Expand your capabilities within the integrated IBM Cloud Pak® for Data platform by adding NoSQL database functionality.