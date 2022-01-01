Industry data models from IBM

Use industry data model vocabularies and templates for regulatory reporting to govern your enterprise data
Overview

What are industry data models?

An industry data model acts as a blueprint based on best practices, government regulations and the complex data and analytic needs of an industry. Industry data models from IBM provide a predesigned framework that can help you manage data warehouses and data lakes better, enabling you to gather deeper insights and accelerate your analytics journey.

Benefits

Faster time to value

Helps analyze and design functional requirements faster for your enterprise data using industry-specific information infrastructures
More business agility

Enables you to create and rationalize data warehouses using a consistent architecture to model changing requirements
Higher-quality data

Helps reduce risk and deliver better data to apps across your organization to accelerate transformation
Better audit readiness

Helps create enterprise-wide KPIs to address compliance, reporting and analysis requirements

Solutions

Banking and financial markets data warehouse

Predefined vocabularies, KPIs and data structures for enterprise governance and analytics projects

 Explore the model Read the manual (2.4 MB) Banking process and service models

Financial services-specific vocabularies, workflows, services, interfaces and components, which can help with the analysis and design of business process management and service-oriented architectures

 Explore the model Read the manual (550 KB) Insurance information warehouse

Insurance vocabularies, KPIs and data structures can accelerate governance and analytics projects

 Explore the model Read the manual (1.3 MB) Data model for energy and utilities

Energy and utilities vocabularies, KPIs and data structures that can accelerate governance and analytics projects

 Explore the model Read the manual (1.3 MB) Unified data model for healthcare

Healthcare vocabularies, KPIs and data structures that can accelerate governance and analytics projects

 Explore the model Read the manual (2.7 MB)

