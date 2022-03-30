Financial consolidation software

The financial consolidation process is often time-consuming, complex and chaotic because of last-minute adjustments. In spite of these challenges, finance professionals are under constant pressure to meet strict deadlines, report on more data in less time and meet ever-evolving regulatory compliance standards.

Finance teams require a robust financial consolidation and reporting solution to help them meet increasing demands and provide centralized control and management over the financial-close process. With robust automation, built-in internal controls, and GAAP and IFRS support, providing certified financial information is simple.