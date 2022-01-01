Entity analytics provides a platform to assist in the fight against threat and fraud. It uses context accumulation principles for detecting like and related entities across large, sparse and disparate collections of data. Perform analytics on events, people, things, transactions and relationships to make better decisions faster.
IBM solutions offer context accumulation, real-time analysis, embedded analytics and complex event processing to help organizations respond faster.
Discover, match and find entities and non-obvious relationships to deliver better entity insights. Platform updates extend your ability to pull insights from your data.
Resolve analytics challenges on Hadoop easily. Identify duplicate entity data on all major Hadoop distributions. New comparison and bucketing functions enable better name matching.
Enhance name matching and management with language and culture support, improved short name comparisons and better genderization to better interpret name data.
