Data integration tools and solutions are a group of technical and business processes designed to combine data from disparate sources into meaningful and valuable data sets. Tools such as ETL, data replication and data virtualization offer data integration solutions that extract large volumes of data from source systems and load it to an enterprise data warehouse or cloud source.
IBM offers scalable, multicloud data integration solutions which can be used stand-alone or as managed services on IBM Cloud®. Leverage IBM solutions such as IBM Cloud Pak® for Data platform to make the most of your siloed data and accelerate your AI journey.
Gain enterprise scale and security with a data integration platform running on Red Hat® OpenShift®.
Accelerate delivery and reduce TCO with AI-powered automation of tasks.
Leverage container technology to run data integration across hybrid and multicloud environments.
Easily deliver trusted data and accelerate innovation by connecting the right data to the right people. Quickly combine data from disparate sources into meaningful and valuable data sets.
Connect data from distributed databases and systems to boost customer relationship management (CRM) and deliver what customers want or need.
Combine clinical, genomic, radiology and image data for rapid insights and make it available for patient treatment, cohort treatment and population health analytics.
Use sophisticated data warehouses that deliver a unified view of big data from numerous sources to simplify business intelligence processes.
A leader in ETL, IBM® DataStage® is a highly scalable data integration tool for designing, developing and running jobs that move and transform data on premises and in the cloud.
With a modern container-based architecture on Red Hat OpenShift, IBM DataStage for IBM Cloud Pak for Data combines this industry-leading data integration with DataOps, governance and analytics on a single data and AI platform. Deliver trusted data at scale across hybrid or multicloud environments.
