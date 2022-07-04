Data governance solutions and tools provide understanding, security and trust around an organization’s data. As companies scale and accumulate more data sources and assets, they must determine the appropriate big data environments for storage and access purposes. They need architecture to govern sources, integrate them and make them available across an organization. Data integration becomes increasingly important as it impacts the workflows and decision-making of various teams.

Employ data governance tools to your overall strategy for data management and as part of a complete DataOps practice. Data governance solutions help you understand what data you have, where that data resides and how it can be used.

