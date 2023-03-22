To thrive in this age of the unexpected, companies must leverage data to create customer loyalty, automate business processes, and innovate future ideas. But, the demand for data has outpaced our ability to solve our existing data problems, the copy and paste method has only made things worse.
Companies need a new architecture—a data fabric—to become truly data-driven and put AI to work. With a data fabric approach, companies can connect the right people, to the right data, at the right time to promote agility, predict outcomes, and personalize experiences.
Understand how this emerging data strategy and architecture simplifies data access for self-service while ensuring governance and privacy.
Improve cost performance and productivity with unparalleled scale and resiliency through end-to-end data management.
Empower business users with AI-driven self-service analytics to predict and shape future outcomes.
Strengthen customer relationships through any channel with more accurate and concise answers to inquiries in any language.
Discover how you can streamline and integrate financial and operational planning across the enterprise.
Know your trusted Watson co-pilot for smarter analytics and confident decisions.
Build and scale trusted AI on any cloud. Automate the AI lifecycle for ModelOps.
Uncover data insights that can help solve business and research problems.
Manage data from requirements through retirement to improve business agility while reducing costs.
Optimize a high-performance solver for linear, mixed-integer, and quadratic programming.
Accelerate business decisions and processes by applying natural-language, AI-powered content analysis to discover answers and insights faster.
Collect, organize and analyze data, no matter where it resides.
Meet your unique requirements, from data integration to data quality and governance.
Achieve simplicity, scalability, speed, and sophistication, all deployable as a service, on cloud and on premises.
ING’s Ferd Scheepers shares his vision of using data fabric in a hybrid cloud environment. Try it for yourself.
Marriott aggregates and analyzes data and uses real-time insights to deliver more personalized customer experiences that enhance their value to the customer.
Royal Bank of Scotland uses an AI platform to ensure the agent has the most accurate information in real time to help make the home buying process easier and improve customer satisfaction.
Ancestry turns to IBM Planning Analytics with Watson, IBM Cognos Analytics and IBM Watson to unlock real-time financial insights.
