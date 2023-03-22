Analytics tools and solutions

Overview

A new data-driven architecture

To thrive in this age of the unexpected, companies must leverage data to create customer loyalty, automate business processes, and innovate future ideas. But, the demand for data has outpaced our ability to solve our existing data problems, the copy and paste method has only made things worse.

Companies need a new architecture—a data fabric—to become truly data-driven and put AI to work. With a data fabric approach, companies can connect the right people, to the right data, at the right time to promote agility, predict outcomes, and personalize experiences.

  • Business analytics: Business analytics helps you make confident data-driven decisions informed by real-time insights, forecasts, data analytics, and BI to drive business outcomes.
  • Data science and analytics: AI is quickly becoming a critical strategic component for organizations across industries to hasten the delivery of innovative products and services, meet customers expectations, reduce risk and fraud, and to drive revenue growth. Automated, supported analytic tools streamline processes, eliminates costly errors and saves time for data scientists, analysts and line of business owners.
  • Text analytics:  By investing in text analytics businesses can empower their experts to dedicate more time on creating value for their stakeholders and less time on cumbersome business processes.

Benefits

Provide access with data fabric

Understand how this emerging data strategy and architecture simplifies data access for self-service while ensuring governance and privacy.

 Promote agility with data management

Improve cost performance and productivity with unparalleled scale and resiliency through end-to-end data management.

 Predict outcomes with business analytics

Empower business users with AI-driven self-service analytics to predict and shape future outcomes.

 Customize experience with customer care

Strengthen customer relationships through any channel with more accurate and concise answers to inquiries in any language.
IBM Planning Analytics with Watson

Discover how you can streamline and integrate financial and operational planning across the enterprise.

IBM Cognos® Analytics with Watson

Know your trusted Watson co-pilot for smarter analytics and confident decisions.

IBM Watson® Studio

Build and scale trusted AI on any cloud. Automate the AI lifecycle for ModelOps.

IBM SPSS® Statistics

Uncover data insights that can help solve business and research problems.

IBM InfoSphere® Optim™

Manage data from requirements through retirement to improve business agility while reducing costs.

IBM ILOG® CPLEX® Optimizer

Optimize a high-performance solver for linear, mixed-integer, and quadratic programming.

IBM Watson Discovery

Accelerate business decisions and processes by applying natural-language, AI-powered content analysis to discover answers and insights faster.

IBM Cloud Pak® for Data

Collect, organize and analyze data, no matter where it resides.

IBM InfoSphere® Information Server

Meet your unique requirements, from data integration to data quality and governance.

IBM Netezza® Performance Server

Achieve simplicity, scalability, speed, and sophistication, all deployable as a service, on cloud and on premises.

