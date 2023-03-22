To thrive in this age of the unexpected, companies must leverage data to create customer loyalty, automate business processes, and innovate future ideas. But, the demand for data has outpaced our ability to solve our existing data problems, the copy and paste method has only made things worse.

Companies need a new architecture—a data fabric—to become truly data-driven and put AI to work. With a data fabric approach, companies can connect the right people, to the right data, at the right time to promote agility, predict outcomes, and personalize experiences.