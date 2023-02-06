With the cyber resilient IBM z16™, you are prepared for a constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. Protect your data from “harvest now, decrypt later” quantum attacks and mitigate the impact of disasters. Automate and simplify your compliance audit readiness to lower cost and risk. And be ready when new cybersecurity challenges arise.
By enforcing security policy and using best practices, your organization can reduce risks to your business operations.
A secure mainframe solution provides closed-loop, automated security intelligence and threat remediation.
Simplify provisioning, governance and authorization of users, groups and resources with mainframe security.
Comprehensive encryption and access control help guard your organization’s essential data.
Reducing the impact of data breaches to safeguard clients’ reputations and economic stability.
Processing 1.5 billion monthly banking transactions for 72 million customers with security and agility.
Keeping customer data secure and in compliance with regulations while improving service levels.
See how to be always on, build a disaster recovery plan and protect data.
Learn how IBM storage, data backup and recovery solutions boost security and lower costs.
Stay informed about patch data, associated CVSS ratings for new APARs and Security Notices