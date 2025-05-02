.
The IBM watsonx Employee Support for Slack is an AI-powered agent that lets employees take care of common human resources tasks in Slack’s familiar interface.
Through conversation with the agent in Slack, employees can perform common tasks that otherwise would require navigating between several apps and screens. For example, employees can ask for time off, update their contact information and profile, and check benefits and compensation — simply by having a chat with the agent within Slack*.
With seamless integration into major platforms and secure AI at its core, watsonx Employee Support makes HR tasks faster and easier for workers and managers.
*Accuracy of generated answers may vary. Please double-check responses.