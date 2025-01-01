The Unified Automation Builder is a tool that allows teams to build automations quickly, wrap them as skills and extend the investments they have already made in automation tools by discovering their automations within watsonx Orchestrate and putting them to work across their organization. Leveraging Workflow, Decisions, Document processing, Systems integrations, and RPA, users can accelerate time-to-develop, time-to-deployment, and time-to-value. Users can also combine internal systems, third-party tools and prebuilt skills to accomplish endless use cases across their business.

Decision Executions

Ability to model and manage business decisions in an easy-to-use, low-code UI. Integrated with watsonx Orchestrate’s conversational capabilities, users can more efficiently interact with the system, calling upon decision engines, and obtaining insights without the need for manual intervention.

Workflow Activity Executions

Ability to create and execute workflows by automating repetitive, rule-based, or manual tasks. It involves the design, execution, and optimization of a series of interconnected tasks or processes within an organization. Benefits include improved productivity, reduction in errors, and accelerated task completion.

Document Processing

Ability to process documents through automation such as extracting information, interpreting content, and organizing data from various types of documents.

