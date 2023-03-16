IBM Power for Oracle Database

Solutions for Oracle Database, Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC), and Oracle applications
Read the solution brief (94 KB)
Graphic illustration of a hybrid cloud computing environment

Overview

Superior performance for Oracle workloads

For over 35 years, clients have relied on IBM® Power® to deploy their Oracle database and application workloads. Organizations, both big and small, can take advantage of Power’s class leading reliability1  and security2 as well as its advanced recovery, self-healing and diagnostic capabilities designed to reduce application downtime.

 Listen to the podcast series

Benefits

Industry-leading security

IBM Power and AIX® keep your critical Oracle workloads protected and available while reducing costs.2
Simplified management

Automatically deploy a “cloud ready” OS capable of meeting any organization’s private cloud requirements with IBM PowerVC.
Unmatched uptime

IBM Power supports the most demanding workloads and provides 99.999% of reliability to maintain maximum availability.1

