Delivering environmental health and safety in the workplace is a huge responsibility. Today, organizations must put a safety program in place with corrective actions that create environments to facilitate healthy human interactions and promote sustainable operations. EHS management software helps your organization establish preventative actions for safety management while monitoring and reducing impacts to the planet.

IBM EHS software solutions for safety are built to streamline data collection and securely manage the volumes of data pertaining to your assets, operations, people and materials. By combining and automating sensor technologies with advanced analytics and edge-enabled applications, services and dashboards, IBM offers near real-time insight on processes, worksites and employees. Use these to improve workflows, incident management, risk assessment and compliance management, assess environment impacts and leverage weather-related trends and incidents.