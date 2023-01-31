Delivering environmental health and safety in the workplace is a huge responsibility. Today, organizations must put a safety program in place with corrective actions that create environments to facilitate healthy human interactions and promote sustainable operations. EHS management software helps your organization establish preventative actions for safety management while monitoring and reducing impacts to the planet.
IBM EHS software solutions for safety are built to streamline data collection and securely manage the volumes of data pertaining to your assets, operations, people and materials. By combining and automating sensor technologies with advanced analytics and edge-enabled applications, services and dashboards, IBM offers near real-time insight on processes, worksites and employees. Use these to improve workflows, incident management, risk assessment and compliance management, assess environment impacts and leverage weather-related trends and incidents.
Use predictive information and metrics to address occupational health and gain insights into reducing safety risks and costs.
Reduce risks to employees and extend asset life by using a management system with analytics and AI to remotely monitor and evaluate operations.
Quickly implement a safety culture with policies and practices for remediation and permitting, such as lock outs, tag outs and incident reporting.
By unlocking the value of data, Bruce Power optimized its nuclear power operations to improve reliability, efficiency, and safety data.
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) turned to IBM and AI to use EHS data to better predict asset health for tunnel ventilation, upping safety and efficiencies, too.
Autostrade per l’Italia embraces IoT and AI technology to monitor and maintain the usability of 4,000 bridges and viaducts along its 3,000 km of highways.
Watch how you can better protect your people and your assets with an asset management solution fueled by the IBM Maximo Application Suite, an all-in-one platform built on market-leading technology.