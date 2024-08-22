The IBM MaaS360® Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution has been built to help you manage and protect the frontline workforce's devices, apps, and data no matter their location, enabling them to be productive and ensuring a great experience. MaaS360 allows IT managers to effectively execute their digital initiatives that involve deployment and management at scale of purpose-built devices, non-GMS, kiosks, rugged devices and IoT. It also makes it possible to remotely troubleshoot in real time when faced with issues, all from a single console.
MaaS360 supports frontline devices running on iOS, Android, iPadOS, Android Open Source Project (AOSP), Amazon FireOS, Santok, Windows.
IT admins have an easy-to-use mobile device management (MDM) solution that helps them provision and deploy purpose-built devices or allow lockdown of mobile devices for specialized use cases, while ensuring identity management and protecting them with built-in threat management throughout their lifecycle.
191% increase in return on investment over 3 years.1
Over 10 million devices managed.
Average setup time is 2 minutes.
IT admins can deploy frontline worker devices in bulk using several device setups and enrollment mechanisms, as well as different deployment profiles suitable for environments based on use cases. Remote deployment options with different OEM ecosystems are available for seamless implementation.
Empower your end users with remote app setup and updates for frontline workers that enhance productivity. Enhance the employee experience with customized app updates that fit within the update process in place to avoid downtime.
MaaS360 allows IT admins to set up device management with user security to avoid any data leaks, allowing end users to share devices in a protected way. The setup of the shared device is simple and fully controlled by IT, depending on the use cases.
Manage devices without the need for a user deployed in a remote location. MaaS360 has functionalities that allow IT admins to manage display devices in remote locations as well as tightly controlled kiosk and determine customized access.
Perform quick deployment and management of custom-built devices end-to-end. MaaS360 allows GMS and non-GMS device management and supports the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) platform.
Protect user and company data with built-in identity management. Control access management, set up authentication rules, single sign-on (SSO), and multi-factor authentication (MFA) to protect access to company information.
When using IBM Cloud® offerings, your company can scale and adapt quickly to changing business needs without compromising security, privacy or risk levels. Learn more about IBM Cloud security. This offering meets the following industry and global compliance standards, depending on the edition you choose.
To learn about the compliance and certifications for a specific offering edition, consult the Cloud Services data security and privacy data sheets.
1 The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM MaaS360, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, November 2023, on behalf of IBM. Download the report here. Based on projected results of a composite organization modeled from 4 interviewed IBM customers. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.