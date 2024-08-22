Device management for frontline workers

Transform how you manage devices, apps and data for frontline workers with MaaS360
The IBM MaaS360® Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution has been built to help you manage and protect the frontline workforce's devices, apps, and data no matter their location, enabling them to be productive and ensuring a great experience. MaaS360 allows IT managers to effectively execute their digital initiatives that involve deployment and management at scale of purpose-built devices, non-GMS, kiosks, rugged devices and IoT. It also makes it possible to remotely troubleshoot in real time when faced with issues, all from a single console.

MaaS360 supports frontline devices running on iOS, Android, iPadOS, Android Open Source Project (AOSP), Amazon FireOS, Santok, Windows.

IT admins have an easy-to-use mobile device management (MDM) solution that helps them provision and deploy purpose-built devices or allow lockdown of mobile devices for specialized use cases, while ensuring identity management and protecting them with built-in threat management throughout their lifecycle.

191% increase in return on investment over 3 years.1

 10 million

Over 10 million devices managed.

 2 minutes

Average setup time is 2 minutes.
Benefits
Device deployment

IT admins can deploy frontline worker devices in bulk using several device setups and enrollment mechanisms, as well as different deployment profiles suitable for environments based on use cases. Remote deployment options with different OEM ecosystems are available for seamless implementation.
App management and deployments

Empower your end users with remote app setup and updates for frontline workers that enhance productivity. Enhance the employee experience with customized app updates that fit within the update process in place to avoid downtime.
Shared devices and remote support

MaaS360 allows IT admins to set up device management with user security to avoid any data leaks, allowing end users to share devices in a protected way. The setup of the shared device is simple and fully controlled by IT, depending on the use cases.
Unattended remote devices and kiosks

Manage devices without the need for a user deployed in a remote location. MaaS360 has functionalities that allow IT admins to manage display devices in remote locations as well as tightly controlled kiosk and determine customized access.
Custom-built devices

Perform quick deployment and management of custom-built devices end-to-end. MaaS360 allows GMS and non-GMS device management and supports the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) platform.
Built-in endpoint security

Protect user and company data with built-in identity management. Control access management, set up authentication rules, single sign-on (SSO), and multi-factor authentication (MFA) to protect access to company information.
Case studies
A group of multi-ethnic laboratory technicians stand at a desk, each looking over growths in cell-culture dishes as they analyse what they are finding. They are all seen using safety precautions by wearing protective gloves and lab coats.
A global pharmaceutical brand drives innovation and lowers costs with IBM MaaS360 unified endpoint management (UEM).
Cropped hand of woman using mobile device with Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) security while logging in securely to her laptop. Privacy protection, internet and mobile security
ADSI grows data management services with mobile data management services powered by IBM.
Related solutions
Man using mobile phone while sitting at table. Male is working from home during social distancing. He is in house during coronavirus crisis.
Mobile device management (MDM)
The basis of any UEM deployment is MDM. IBM MaaS360’s MDM capabilities provide the API-based policy, automation, and support for mobile operating systems such as iOS, Android, iPadOS, ChromeOS, as well as compliance rules and app distribution. This is the foundation of any mobile device management platform.
Female warehouse worker updating the stock on mobile phone app. Woman in uniform working in a factory warehouse.
Unified endpoint management (UEM)
IBM MaaS360 UEM helps IT Managers take a modern management approach that enables a better digital emoloyee experience and provides advanced security capabilities in real time. MaaS360 manages essentially all types of devices and diverse industry use cases, protecting enterprise data with built-in endpoint security that prevents cyberthreats.
Online Bank Ecommerce Money Transfer 2 Factor Authentication
Mobile security
More than standard UEM tools, IBM MaaS360 brings security and endpoint management in one single console with AI powered actionable risk insights, native malware detection and mobile threat defense that responds to network, user, device, app and data-level cyberattacks before they strike. CIOs and CISOs will get mobile security that fit within their enterprise strategy.
Security and privacy in the cloud

When using IBM Cloud® offerings, your company can scale and adapt quickly to changing business needs without compromising security, privacy or risk levels. Learn more about IBM Cloud security. This offering meets the following industry and global compliance standards, depending on the edition you choose.

  • CSA STAR Level 1 (Self-Assessment)
  • EU-US Privacy Shield and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Framework
  • FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level
  • Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) Impact Level Moderate
  • ISO 27001
  • SOC2 Type 2 (SSAE 16)

 

To learn about the compliance and certifications for a specific offering edition, consult the Cloud Services data security and privacy data sheets.
Take the next step

Get started with a free trial of IBM MaaS360 or book a consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how it can advance your specific business needs.

Footnotes

The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM MaaS360, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, November 2023, on behalf of IBM. Download the report here. Based on projected results of a composite organization modeled from 4 interviewed IBM customers. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.