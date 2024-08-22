Mobile Endpoint Management Software - IBM MaaS360

Use a single console to protect all devices with endpoint management
Manage your endpoint management from a single console
 

Flexible work models are the new norm. With endpoint management, IT administrators can quickly enroll and configure devices, manage cybersecurity, up automation and integrate with productivity and third party apps regardless of the operating system, device or workspace.

Why MaaS360

Easily set up your company’s devices and benefit immediately from an increased ROI.

90% decrease in device configuration times.¹

 100+

100+ business partners.

 90%

90% reduction in user setup time.²
Support your remote workforce
Homepage device manager interface for UEM
Android, iOS, Windows and iPadOS management  

Whether you're supporting iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Chrome OS or ruggedized devices, easily manage and protect your on-premises and remote corporate-owned and personal laptops, desktops, modern devices and more—all from a single console.

Manage laptops Combine modern and traditional client management for Windows and Mac. Extend MaaS360 as a hub for automated functions, both standalone and integrated. Manage mobile devices Support corporate email and apps with advanced Android iOS and iPadOS mobile endpoint management features. Perform immediate enrollments, patch management and remote troubleshooting, while controlling mobile expenses. Integrate with Microsoft Manage and integrate your Microsoft ecosystem with your technology stack to enable distribution, control access and apply policies. Works for AOSP devices Cover any use case for non-GMS devices with a user-friendly, SaaS management console that unifies all AOSP endpoints under a central point of management. Install and monitor patch status Perform patch installations and set up reports on the patch status for all devices, with minimal user intervention. Control mobile data usage Track your mobile data usage for specific Android and iOS devices with mobile expense management and update your expense plans as your ecosystem of devices changes.
Risk based application patching
Screeenshot of the risk based application interface for Maas360
Discover vulnerable apps and automatically patch them based on critical levels 

Streamline endpoint security and management and stay productive with intelligent patch prioritization for proactive threat mitigation for Windows and macOS with IBM MaaS360 with Risk Based Application Patching. 

Get visibility Get a complete view on the 3rd party applications installed and continuously identify and report 3rd party application vulnerabilities, including overall risk to the organization. Get remediation Automate application updates and prioritize deployment based on risk information, using the power of AI. Keep audit trail and track remediation progress. Quick analytics Update 3rd party applications both on, or off network and automatically score your devices and organization based on CVE and CVSS information.
Application management
Application manager interface for UEM
Add apps, control access and check update status all on one screen

Control, deploy, track and configure mobile apps remotely on personal and corporate devices while maintaining a robust security posture.

Manage apps company wide The MaaS360 app catalog for public, private, enterprise and web apps allows you to add, deploy and manage apps across your organization. Manage lifecycles Integrate with public app stores for seamless workflows, distribute apps and track installation for users, groups or devices. Manage mobile app security Control user authentication, prevent unauthorized access, and manage both allow and blocklists.
Data management
Data manager and persona policy interface for UEM
Create secure mail, browser, workplace app container and usage policies

Enable users to access, create, edit and sync documents on their devices. Managed documents can be version controlled, audited and secured through data loss prevention (DLP).

Containment Create protected workspaces that prevent corporate data leaks by restricting copy-and-paste actions and document forwarding. Content management Users can create, edit and save mobile content, as well as distribute documents and configure policies. Protected mail Protect the content of corporate emails, calendars and contacts. Allow users to personalize their corporate calendar view.
Safe access
Secure browser interface for UEM
Configure individual installation settings and security policies

Simplify your ability to grant protected access to company resources across Apple, Android and Windows smartphones, tablets and computers with a family of safe access features.
Virtual access Allow users to access the network from their iOS, Android or Windows devices while maintaining the operating system VPN experience. Gateway for browser, docs and apps Provide seamless and safe access to behind-the-firewall resources for users beyond implementing a new VPN-like technology. Mobile document sync Distribute synchronized documents across multiple mobile devices.
Case studies
A student using his smartphone to remind himself and help find specific books for his studies in a public library.
Part of the city’s 100% Digital initiative, a city library system makes tablet lending and training more accessible while protecting borrowers’ data.
Security and privacy in the cloud

When using IBM Cloud offerings, your company can scale and adapt quickly to changing business needs without compromising security, privacy or risk levels. Learn more about IBM Cloud security. This offering meets the following industry and global compliance standards, depending on the edition you choose.

  • CSA STAR Level 1 (Self-Assessment)
  • EU-US Privacy Shield and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Framework
  • FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level
  • Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) Impact Level Moderate
  • ISO 27001
  • SOC2 Type 2 (SSAE 16)

 

To learn about the compliance and certifications for a specific offering edition, consult the Cloud Services data security and privacy data sheets.
Take the next step

Get started with a free trial of IBM MaaS360 or book a consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how it can advance your specific business needs.

Footnotes

¹, ² The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM MaaS360, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, November 2023, on behalf of IBM. Download the report here. Based on projected results of a composite organization modeled from 4 interviewed IBM customers. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.