Home
Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) software and solutions
Your electronic data interchange (EDI) solution can be the foundation of your enterprise integration strategy — if you choose the right one. According to analysts, over 66% of all supply chain transactions are supported by EDI, so it’s crucial to choose a solution that is reliable, scalable, and extensible to meet all your integration challenges. IBM’s software and solutions support all major EDI standards and include the leading transformation capabilities to enable seamless, any-to-any transformation.
With IBM, you can extend integration capabilities with APIs to meet emerging partner mandates, real-time transaction processing needs, and more. IBM can help align with your IT infrastructure strategy supporting workloads both on-prem or in a hybrid-cloud environment with the added flexibility, to subscribe to as-a-service networks.
reduction in lost productivity, freeing up IT staff and keeping the business moving. By reducing the impact of unplanned outages on employees, organizations are losing less productive employee time.¹
less time to onboard new trading partners and accelerate time to value, enabling full engagement 1.5 weeks earlier. You can scale your B2B activities to match the speed of your business.²
improvement in average customer satisfaction ratings from upstream and downstream partners — with faster resolutions helping drive customer retention and revenues.²
Automate and orchestrate your supply chain processes and partner collaboration on a single, cloud-based platform. Support peak volumes with high availability and AI-powered data insights that help detect anomalies.
Rely on a user-friendly web portal that automates manual B2B transactions — helping you save time and money by reducing errors, cutting costs, and improving customer satisfaction with non-EDI suppliers, customers, and other trading partners.
Simplify and automate your electronic trade and invoicing processes to meet tax regulations for multiple countries through a single business network. Support buyer and supplier compliance in a single solution.
Integrate all your complex B2B and EDI processes across partner communities in a single gateway to better secure network and data, consolidate costs, provide certified container support, and deliver high availability for operations.
Address the need for high-availability operations and redundancy with a robust and reliable data storage across geographically distributed locations. Add active-active communications resiliency and disaster recovery in near real-time.
Integrate industry-based customer, supplier, and business partner transactions across your enterprise. You can automate complex transformation and validation of data between a range of different formats and standards.
Learn how Formica boosted their B2B transaction volumes by nearly 40%.
90% faster scaling of EDI capacity enables CEVA to meet seasonal peaks in demand.
Using EDI technology, Saint-Gobain saved 92% costs per line order.
Using AI capabilities, Anheuser-Busch gives their users end-to-end visibility into their transaction lifecycles.
By standardizing their work using EDI, Li & Fung is processing a peak of 1.5 million transactions an hour.
Learn more about what electronic data interchange is, how it works, detailed benefits, how to implement EDI, future trends, and read case studies that show what success can mean.
IBM experts share practical tips and insights gained from their experiences across multiple industries. They’ve “seen it all” and can tell you what to expect down the road.
Three suggestions to help build a unified platform that combines the power of EDI and API, eliminates complexity, and makes supply chain sense – for you and your trading partners.
Learn how to support B2B transactions with one party using APIs and the other party using EDI.
Find out why you should perform B2B transactions with both API and EDI. (356 KB)
Modernize your B2B network with EDI coupled with IoT, blockchain, and AI.
Schedule a one-on-one consultation with an expert who can help you transform your business networks with B2B collaboration solutions.
Connect with IT financing experts to find out how you can spread payments over time with flexible payments plans.