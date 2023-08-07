IBM Cloud for SAP

Cloud platform that helps accelerate SAP ERP modernization with security, performance and choice
Why IBM Cloud for SAP
Accelerate

Achieve quicker migration and faster insights with SAP-certified infrastructure that offers choice and delivers industry-leading performance.
De-risk

Get build-in infrastructure security and resilience to help safegaurd data privacy and uptime of SAP ERP solutions.
Transform

Build intelligent workflows with data and AI solutions on a hybrid cloud platform that runs where your data resides.
ROI of IBM Cloud for SAP
212% ROI over 3 years

“We need to grow and require a solution that won’t have any bottlenecks or constraints or surprises. That’s why we put IBM Cloud for SAP in place.” – IT Director, Manufacturing

Read Forrester Total Economic Impact (TEI) report
Unified end-to-end service delivery
BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP, Premium Supplier Option

As a premium supplier of RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, IBM offers a comprehensive approach for enterprises moving to SAP S/4HANA. By combining IBM Cloud with our advisory, implementation, application and technical managed services, we simplify your journey and offer unified accountability. As a result, you can more quickly drive business innovation with leaner, smarter and more scalable processes.

 Learn more Read the IDC report
IDC analysis

"Customers deploying SAP solutions to the IBM Cloud were able to migrate 20% more quickly compared to other clouds." (IDC InfoBrief: Avoiding Cloud Migration Pitfalls for SAP)

Learn more
Case studies

 Polynt
Polynt moved SASP ERP to IBM Cloud, cutting time-to-market for new business services with up to 78% faster provisioning of IT environments.
Ecogas
Ecogas deploys SAP HANA 2.0 in a hybrid environment based on IBM Power10 servers, extending high-quality digital services to over one million people
Air India
Air India SATS takes flight with SAP Business One on IBM Cloud
Abou Ghaly
Abou Ghaly Motors fast-tracks its digital transformation with SAP on IBM Cloud
Prysmian Group
Reducing IT infrastructure costs by 20% and supporting new business growth with IBM Cloud
No-cost cloud migration assessment with SNP CrystalBridge
A fast path to SAP on IBM Cloud

Size your SAP production instances and migration costs. Analyze your existing SAP landscapes for free with just a few clicks and receive precise system requirements for the move to IBM Cloud. Cost comparison for different cloud licensing models and high-level S/4HANA impact assessment included. Qualifying clients use flexible options to start SAP landscape transformation on IBM Cloud.
IBM Cloud Business Partners

Take your SAP enterprise workloads to the cloud faster and more securely with the IBM Cloud ecosystem of partners.

 Learn more about IBM Cloud for SAP partners Partner with IBM Cloud
