To accommodate these trends, Downer used IBM technology to create its TrainDNA rollingstock asset management platform. But as time passed, the business realized that it needed more than just software. As Williams explains: “We were looking to the future—to beyond what we were already delivering. We wanted to improve the service to our passengers, and we wanted to turn our attention overseas. But that kind of scale meant we needed to rethink some things—so we looked for some external help.”

Downer now coordinates with IBM Consulting™ for the ongoing development and enhancement of TrainDNA. And this platform, currently powered by the IBM® Maximo® Application Suite, harnesses complex analytics and near real-time data to support predictive maintenance efforts for more than 200 trains across Australia.

“IBM clearly has the experience and capability around physical asset management,” notes Williams. “But they also bring the ability to work with the data that we’re getting—transforming that data into something that’s valuable to us, our customers and their passengers.”

“With TrainDNA,” he explains, “we’re able to observe all of our trains—their locations, where they are on their timetables, their statuses. We can dial in on every single asset in every carriage in real time. We can see the screens the drivers see and more.”

The digital platform has boosted performance within Downer, empowering it to deliver higher quality service to passengers. In the Auburn maintenance center alone, Downer effectively doubled the number of trains that it could maintain from this facility—all while netting a 20% improvement in efficiency. And with more trains in operation, Downer can promote more timely service to passengers, getting them where they need to go, when they need to get there.

“Working with IBM, we’ve also developed a number of administrative applications within TrainDNA,” adds Williams. “For example, we now have one that lets us manage the identification and movement of the hundreds of carriages our staff interact with every day around the train maintenance facilities and stabling yards. It also helps with overseeing train isolation—where we disconnect a carriage from the electrical grid to make it safe for our maintenance teams to work on it.”

“Everything is done through Maximo,” continues Williams. “We mostly use it for the nuts-and-bolts management for our day-to-day maintenance activities, but it also handles all of our workforce planning and scheduling. It manages the configuration and health of all or our assets. It’s sort of the Bible—the one source of truth—for all the data from the 1,500+ carriages in our system.”

And the information collected for this data pool is gathered using IBM MQ. As Williams notes: “We’ve got MQ for all of the integration. We’re pulling in something like 30,000 messages every 10 minutes from each train. So that’s over 30 million total messages each hour.”

Moving forward, Downer and IBM will be adding IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration to streamline the flow of data across the TrainDNA platform, while IBM Cloud Pak for Data will help consolidate, rationalize and analyze these collected bits of data. And the joint IBM and Downer team will also enhance the solution with IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, which will define the rules surrounding any alarms triggered by the gathered information as well as any corresponding workflow adjustments.

Further, the client’s staff intend to use tools available within IBM WebSphere® Hybrid Edition to modernize the company’s existing applications for a cloud-native architecture. And IBM Instana® Observability provides application performance monitoring, empowering system operators with a real-time understanding that lets them remove bottlenecks and resolve issues faster.