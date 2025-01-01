Recent developments within artificial intelligence (AI) have demonstrated the scale and power of this technology on business and society. However, businesses need to determine how to structure and govern these systems responsibly to avoid bias and errors as the scalability of AI technology can have costly effects to both business and society.
As your organization uses different datasets to apply machine learning and automation to workflows, it’s important to have the right guardrails in place to ensure data quality, compliance, and transparency within your AI systems.
IBM can help you put AI into action now by focusing on the areas of your business where AI can deliver real benefits quickly and ethically. Our rich portfolio of business-grade products and solutions are designed to reduce the hurdles of AI adoption, establish the right data foundation, while optimizing for outcomes and responsible use. Our researchers are developing the next generation of advances in AI software and hardware to bring frictionless, cloud-native development and use of foundation models to enterprise AI.
Foundation models are general-purpose, pre-trained ai models that can be fine-tuned to accomplish a wide set of tasks, creating an opportunity for enterprise.
Positioned as a leader within Gartner's Magic Quadrant for conversational AI platforms.
Stay at the forefront of responsible AI innovation with IBM Research driving the adoption and scaling of AI.
Improve productivity through faster model development and deployment, yielding USD 1.2—3.4 million in benefits.
IBM has an AI solution to support where you are in your AI journey, allowing your organization to gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace. Our AI and data science solutions support a range of use cases from digital labor, proactive IT, cybersecurity automation, AI infrastructure and more. Take the next step in AI implementation and lifecycle management by learning more about our products and their pricing models.
Apply natural language processing to discover insights and answers more quickly, improving operational workflows.
Automate tedious tasks to a digital worker quickly and easily, changing the way you work.
Activate data for AI and analytics with intelligent cataloging, backed by active metadata and policy management.
Empower your data scientists to build and scale machine learning models across open, multicloud environments.
Respond more quickly—even proactively—to performance slowdowns and outages in your tech stack with end-to-end visibility and context.
Enhance your application performance monitoring to provide the context you need to resolve incidents faster.
Harness more powerful AI libraries with our GPU processing power.
Reduce latency and meet the demands of high volume transactional workloads with IBM's latest microprocessor for AI.
Reinvent critical workflows and operations by adding AI to maximize experiences, decision-making and business value.
Engage our team of hackers, responders, researchers and analysts to protect your organization from global threats through services such as penetration testing, crisis management services and more.
IBM supports a number of AI applications to help your business to drive operational efficiencies, deliver insights, and create better employee and customer experiences. Some of our most common use cases include customer service, proactive IT, and cybersecurity automation, which have had strong adoption across industries such as supply chain and financial services.
Dinesh Nirmal, GM of Data, AI, and Automation, provides his point of view on what we're learning from generative AI advances.
Foundation models are general-purpose, large-scale models that can be fine-tuned to accomplish a wide set of tasks, creating an opportunity for enterprise.
IBM Consulting explains their approach when embarking upon new AI projects.
Ethical considerations for AI have never been more critical than they are today. (318 KB)
A data leader's guide to building a data-driven organization and driving business advantage
Tap into the best-in-breed data expertise and AI-infused data management & analytics solutions for your business.
Embed governance into your AI systems to provide more transparency, in turn enabling data teams to safeguard against bias.
Support your data and AI workloads with block, file or object storage to reduce costs and simplify operations.
Start your journey to scale AI workloads without negatively impacting throughput or latency.
High performance computing (HPC) processes large amounts of data more quickly, prompting faster insights at scale.