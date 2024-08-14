Terms of use

Data Processing The Demo is available on a preview basis and is not designed to comply with any specific governmental regulation or specific security measures. Content consists of all data and information that you or your authorized users provides, authorizes access to or inputs to the Demo. You grant the rights and permissions to IBM, its affiliates and contractors of either to use, provide, store and otherwise process Content solely for the purpose of providing the Demo. Use of the Demo will not affect your ownership or license rights in Content. IBM, its affiliates and contractors of either will access and use the Content solely for the purpose of providing and managing the Demo. IBM will treat Content as confidential by only disclosing to IBM employees and contractors to the extent necessary to provide the Demo.

You are responsible for obtaining all necessary rights and permissions to permit processing of Content in the Demo, and you represent and warrant that you have all rights, licenses and permissions for such Content.', The Demo may only provide a limited set of features and functions and is not for commercial or production purposes or for use with Content that may be regulated. You agree Content will not contain personal data, individuals' information or data that may be subject to governmental regulation or that requires specific security measures including data subject to European General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) or other data protection law requirements. Your use of the Demo may result in the transfer of Content and personal data across country borders. IBM does not archive Content; however, some Content may remain in the Demo backup files until expiration of such files as governed by IBM's backup retention practices. IBM reserves the right to destroy your Content at any time. Logs related to thread activity may be retained.

Term You may use the Demo for the period IBM specifies or until IBM withdraws or terminates the Demo. You may terminate use of the Demo at any time. You are responsible to remove any Content you wish to retain prior to expiration or termination of the Demo. IBM may at any time suspend, revoke, limit or refuse participation in or use of the Demo.

Changes IBM may in its reasonable discretion, change these terms, modify the computing environment, or withdraw the Demo, in whole or in part at any time. Continued use is your acceptance of any such change. If you do not accept a change, you are responsible to terminate your use.

Demo Use The Demo is not designed to meet any performance requirements and is not fully tested. The Demo is not designed for any type of Content that contains personal data or for use in a production environment. You are responsible to store outside of the Demo any content you wish to retain. IBM provides access to the Demo without warranties of any kind and is not liable for any damages arising out of your use of the Demo. IBM monitors and may retain usage data such as API calls, inputs and outputs and user interactions for purposes of monitoring system performance, enhancing product functionality and developing new technologies, as well as security and compliance. Such use is subject to IBM’s Privacy Statement which can be found at: https://www.ibm.com/us-en/privacy . Use is subject to audit at any time.

Feedback “Feedback” means all suggestions, ideas, concepts, improvement and written materials you and any of your participants provide to IBM about this Demo. By providing Feedback to IBM, you agree that IBM may use that Feedback (anonymized) for any purpose without limitation. IBM may or may have others or permit others to: display, change, reproduce, disclose, distribute, make lease, sell, import, send and/or otherwise transfer such Feedback anywhere in the world unless prohibited by law.

Foundation Models IBM developed foundation models included in the Demo are considered part of the Demo. All of your inputs to the Demo are your Content. You are solely responsible for outputs generated by the Demo and IBM does not claim to have ownership rights to the output. Demo output may not be accurate. You are responsible for evaluating output for accuracy and suitability for your use, including using human review as appropriate, before using output. Demo output may include incomplete, incorrect, or offensive content that does not represent IBM’s views. Demo output may also include references to third party offerings, such references do not constitute an endorsement of such offerings or such third party or indicate any affiliation with IBM. You may not use any Demo output relating to a person for any purpose. Foundation models used in the Demo may periodically be placed in deprecated state and subsequently withdrawn from the Demo. A new version or an alternative to the deprecated model may be available as a replacement to the deprecated model.

Ethical AI Use You agree not to, and not to direct or allow third parties, use the IBM developed foundation models: (i) for mass surveillance, racial profiling, or any use that violates or encourages the violation of basic human rights or other applicable laws and regulations; (ii) to distribute false, misleading, disparaging or obscene information or content; (iii) to provide fully automated decision making in connection with use cases involving critical processes or the risk of loss of life, property or impact on an individual's legal rights; (iv) in a manner that impersonates another for deceptive purposes or conceals the fact a user is interacting with AI; or (v) to distribute or intentionally generate malware or other harmful code.

Overriding Terms The following prevails over anything to the contrary in these or the base terms between the parties: All Content is considered non-confidential; IBM may use Content and other information that results from Content in the course of providing the Demo subject to removing personal identifiers so that any personal data can no longer be attributed to a specific individual without the use of additional information, for research, testing and offering development and improvement.