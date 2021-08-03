Revolutionizing renewable energy certificate markets with tokenization



The Paris Agreement sets out a global framework to avoid dangerous climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2°C (3.6°F) and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C (2.5°F). It also aims to strengthen countries’ ability to deal with the impacts of climate change and support them in their efforts.

More organizations are becoming increasingly aware of the sustainable business strategies and aligning their various business units towards the above goal. IBM has stated for more than a decade that climate change is a serious concern that warrants meaningful action on a global basis.

Currently, enterprises purchase Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) which represent 1MWh of zero-carbon electricity generated by another entity. The seller of REC could be outside the region or country the enterprise is from. The enterprises then use the RECs to offset their carbon footprint and be compliant with regulations on carbon emissions and green standards. In case of international (unbundled) trading, despite the carbon offset allowing enterprises to fulfill their obligations, RECs do not ensure the energy consumed have all come from renewable energy sources.

Businesses are focusing their efforts on using technology to address this problem. Companies are looking to newer solutions to capture, analyze and report Environmental Sustainability Goals (ESG) information and reduce their environmental impact. A decentralized and immutable blockchain network, which leverages enhanced characteristics of distributed ledger technology (DLT) can greatly increase the adoption of energy certificates and ensure consumption closely matches the generation.

